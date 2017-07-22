Boost your competitive performance with tips from Team GBR experts

An equestrian college is hosting an evening of workshops to help riders boost their competition success this summer, using techniques employed by elite athletes.

A Team GBR psychologist and a Team GBR physiotherapist will be taking the interactive sessions at the University of Northampton, raising funds to support one of Britain’s equestrian teams in the process.

Sports psychologist Nichola Kentzer and chartered physiotherapist Daisy Collins are pairing up for the workshops, where they will educate riders on managing their emotions and dealing with their environment.

Participants will also learn how exercises such as pilates can aid competitors’ control, stability and movement.

The sessions are taking place to help support Team GBR’s pony carriage driving squad ahead of the Pony World Championships in Minden, Germany (15-20 August).

Tickets for the evening cost £25 and include refreshments, with all proceeds being donated to the squad.

Both Daisy and Nichola are members of the driving team’s support crew and are keen to promote the discipline, as well as get some backing for the team.

Nichola said: “British equestrians gave a sterling performance at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic games, winning a total of nine gold medals.

“However, non-Olympic disciplines do not receive any funding so we are asking fellow British equestrians to steer our pony driving team towards medals at the forthcoming World Championships.

“Coming along to our open evening will also help better prepare minds and bodies for their own sporting triumphs.”

Representing Britain at this year’s championships will be single pony drivers Robert Buck and Rosanna Walters-Symons; pony pairs driver Tara Wilkinson and pony fours competitors Sara Howe and Roger Campbell.

The workshops will take place at the Holdenby’s Park Campus on August 1. Those who are interested can book tickets via UoN’s online shop.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday