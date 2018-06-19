Zara and Mike Tindall welcome new baby

Olympic eventer Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby girl.

A statement from Buckingham Palace’s communications team announced that Zara and her husband, former England rugby captain Mike Tindall, welcomed their second child at Stroud Maternity Unit yesterday (18 June).

“Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18 June, at Stroud Maternity Unit,” said the statement.

“Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lb 3oz.

“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby’s name will be confirmed in due course.

“The baby is the second child for Zara and Mike, the fourth grandchild for the Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.”

The baby is a little sister to the couple’s first child, Mia Grace Tindall, who is four, and is 19th in line to the throne. The couple sadly lost a baby through miscarriage in 2016.

Zara, 37, has won medals at Olympic, World and European Championships during her career.

She is best known for her partnership with Toytown, with whom she finished second at Burghley on her first attempt in 2003.

The combination went on to win European individual and team eventing gold at their senior championship debut in 2005, individual gold and team silver at the 2006 World Equestrian Games (WEG), and team gold at the 2006 Europeans.

Following Mia’s birth in 2014, Zara returned to the saddle to help the British team to team silver at both WEG 2014 and the 2012 Olympics aboard High Kingdom.

