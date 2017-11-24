Leading eventer to donate all 2018 winnings to charity

Four-star eventer Matthew Wright has pledged to donate all his 2018 prize money to two charities.

The British rider has his sights set on a return to top-level competition next season and will split any prize money he wins between male cancer charity Orchid and mental health charity Mind.

Matthew told H&H he chose the two charities because he wants to raise awareness of the good work they do.

“About three and a half years ago I was diagnosed with testicular cancer,” he said.

“I was very low and depressed and having been in such a low place I know what it feels like to be down there.”

He added everyone has been very supportive of the idea and links to JustGiving pages, which will be open to others to donate to the causes, will be on his website at the start of the 2018 eventing season. Matthew will also be blogging on the H&H website from the start of the year.

“I have had the all clear and I’m ready to go — I have been lucky enough to go out and buy a few new horses and I’m in a good place mentally now,” he said.

“I have been very lucky with people helping me so I just want to be able to try and help others.”

A number of advanced horses have joined Matthew’s stable ahead of next season (Eventing Life, 16 November), including Prince Mayo, OBOS Colombus, Franzipan and Carlsson.

These have been bought by Matthew and his loyal owners Sir John Peace and Charlotte Cole.

Matthew added he also has some new owners on board, including leading Flat jockey William Buick and William’s partner Jane Duncan.

“It is very exciting — I am very lucky to have good people behind me to help me and support me,” said Matthew.

