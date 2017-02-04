Five year ban for owners of ‘thinnest pony’ inspectors had ever seen

The owner of a pony an RSPCA inspector described as “the thinnest I had ever seen” has been handed a five-year ban from owning animals.

Mae Doble, from Stockbridge Drive in Aldershot, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Honey, who died two days after being taken into RSPCA care.

The 69-year-old was charged with failing to seek veterinary attention for the emaciated mare between 29 February and 28 March 2016, which led to her condition rapidly deteriorating.

RSPCA inspector Maxine Jones, who was called following a complaint about Honey’s condition, said she was “shocked” when she saw the pony’s condition.

“Police removed Honey and placed her into our care, but despite the team’s best efforts, sadly she passed away two days after rescue,” she said.

“If only Honey had been given the right veterinary care by her owner, she would never have got so poorly.

“This sad case is a strong example of how much responsibility comes with owning a horse, and we urge people to consider really carefully if they are in a position to properly care for one.”

Following the case heard at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on January 25, Doble was also ordered to pay costs of £750, pay a £480 fine and a £48 victim surcharge. ENDS