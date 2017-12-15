‘My horse of a lifetime’: top showjumping stallion dies aged 24

Top showjumping stallion Luidam has died aged 24.

Luidam represented Ireland with Billy Twomeny on numerous occasions, with highlights including forming part of the winning team at three Nations Cups — Dublin 2004, Aachen 2003 and St Gallen 2003.

They also competed at the 2003 European Championships in Donaueschingen and the 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen and were shortlisted for the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Luidam has also sired many successful progeny on the international circuit.

Billy paid tribute to a “dream horse”.

“Luidam was a horse of a lifetime for me,” he said.

“He made many of my dreams come true.

“I am eternally grateful to Luidam, [and owners] Sue and Eddie [Davies] for the chance to ride such a dream horse.

“I am forever indebted to all three who have played such a major part in my career to date.”

The KWPN stallion, by Guidam, was produced in Britain by John Popely and won the Foxhunter final at the Horse of the Year Show in 1999.

He was bought by the Davies in 2002 and moved to Billy’s yard.

Billy and Luidam also won the La Baule grand prix in 2003 and came second in the grand prix at the RDS Dublin Horse Show in 2004.

“Luidam – Tiger to us – was a very special boy and we had many happy memories that he was key to,” said Sue.

“My fondest memory is the day at Dublin in 2004 when he jumped double clear in the Nations Cup and was part of the team who retained the Aga Kahn Trophy.

“His progeny will prove how good a horse he was. He will be sadly missed.”

Luidam’s offspring include Kent Farrington’s multiple CSI5*-winning mare Blue Angel, Evli Luikka, currently partnered by Finland’s Marina Ehrnrooth, and rising star Ginger Pop.

