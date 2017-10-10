Historic London show revived after three-year absence

A historic horse show has returned to London following a three-year hiatus.

The London Riding Horse Show was held in Hyde Park on 1 October, to celebrate riding in the capital.

A total of 40 combinations from across the city took part in showing, dressage and side-saddle classes. These included competitors from Ebony Horse Club, Operation Centaur, Wormwood Scrubs, Vauxhall City Farm, Mudchute Park, the Honourable Artillery Company and hosts, the Civil Service Riding Club (CSRC).

“We were so pleased the show was a great success,” said CSRC chairman Nancy Lyndhurst.

“Our club’s main focus is organising great opportunities for members to prove riding in the city doesn’t have to be pricey, and everyone can take part.

“Riding in London should be accessible to everyone so it was brilliant to see riders young and old from all the wonderful stables we work with taking part.”

The event, formerly known as the London Riding Horse Parade, was first held in 1938 to improve the smartness and safety of riders in the park.

It developed into a show, but was cancelled in 2014 due to health and safety concerns over changes to vehicle access to Rotten Row.

