Jonty Evans has secured the ride on his Rio Olympic horse, Cooley Rorkes Drift (“Art”), after raising £500,000 through an extraordinarily successful crowd-funding campaign.

“I’m lost for words and so, so grateful to everyone who donated,” Jonty told H&H tearfully this morning (9 August). “I just can’t believe it. Radio Gloucestershire rang for a radio interview this morning and I couldn’t keep from blubbing on radio.”

H&H broke the news four weeks ago today that interest from buyers, particularly in America, had led to Cooley Rorkes Drift’s owner Fiona Elliott considering selling the 11-year-old, with whom Jonty finished ninth and best of the Irish at the Rio Olympics last year.

Jonty had secured some funding towards the horse’s purchase and decided to start a crowd-funding campaign to attempt to make up the shortfall, with the aim of raising £500,000. He set up a website, jontyandart.com, through which people could donate.