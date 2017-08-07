£100k boost but £63k still to go for Jonty Evans’ Olympic horse crowd-funder

Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift at the Rio Olympics. Picture by Peter Nixon

Jonty Evans has had a further £100,000 boost in his crowd-funding campaign to keep his Rio Olympic ride — but still has £63,000 to raise by the end of this Thursday (10 August).

The Irish Olympian started the campaign to keep Cooley Rourkes Drift (“Art”) last month after revealing the horse’s owner, Fiona Elliott, was considering selling him.

Jonty and Art finished ninth and best of the Irish eventers at Rio 2016 and 20th at this year’s Badminton.

They have been selected for the Irish eventing team for the 2017 FEI European Eventing Championships (17-20 August) in Strezgom, Poland, but they will not be able to compete unless the horse is bought to remain in Jonty’s stable by around 11 August.

“I can’t believe how much people have got behind us — they are amazing,” Jonty told H&H today (7 August).

“I have had it suggested to me by one or two riders that it is going to be a lot of pressure to ride for so many people — but I don’t see it like that, it feels like it is an honour.”

He added it would be amazing to take Art to Badminton next spring and to think that a large proportion of the crowd cheering for the horse would be his owners.

An online auction is under way to raise extra funds, with lots ranging from training days, a vetting and clothing, to exotic holidays.

A hunting trip to Ireland and a stay at a holiday house in Hawaii are set to be added to the auction today.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: