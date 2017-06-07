Upheaval at racing powerhouse as CEO steps down

John Ferguson has stepped down as Godolphin chief executive stating that his position had become “untenable”.
The news broke today (6 June) and Godolphin has announced that Joe Osborne, the current managing director of the empire’s Irish arm, will take on the role of interim chief executive.
“It has been announced today that John Ferguson has stepped down from his position as chief executive and racing manager of Godolphin,” said a statement from Godolphin.
Mr Osborne added: “We are committed to our objective of achieving success for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and his family.
“Our thanks go to John Ferguson for his longstanding contribution to Godolphin and Darley.”
The Racing Post reported revelations of some internal strife at Godolphin earlier this week.
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Paralysed jockey presents stud manager with £40,000 at stable staff awards
Racing stable staff were recognised during a prestigious…
From Royal Ascot winner to para dressage star: meet remarkable ex-racehorse Namibian
When I realised his full background I just…
Relive 5 of the greatest Derby moments
Ahead of tomorrow's Investec Derby (3 June 2017),…
Mr Ferguson was a highly successful trainer in his own right before joining Godolphin full-time.
He combined training with working as bloodstock advisor to Sheikh Mohammed before handing his trainer’s licence in at the end of April last year to devote more time to Godolphin and take on the role of chief executive and racing manager.
“Given the recent articles in the media, it was clear my position was untenable,” said a statement from Mr Ferguson to Press Association Sport.
“At times such as these, what matters is the future and my stepping down will allow everyone to draw a line under things and move forward.
“The course of action is best for everyone. All the staff at Godolphin are wonderful people who work so hard for the greater good and I want to thank each and every one.
“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed has given me so much over the years — trust, opportunities, key experiences and perhaps most importantly kindness and counsel.
“For all of these things, I thank him with all of my heart.”
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday