Upheaval at racing powerhouse as CEO steps down

John Ferguson has stepped down as Godolphin chief executive stating that his position had become “untenable”.

The news broke today (6 June) and Godolphin has announced that Joe Osborne, the current managing director of the empire’s Irish arm, will take on the role of interim chief executive.

“It has been announced today that John Ferguson has stepped down from his position as chief executive and racing manager of Godolphin,” said a statement from Godolphin.

Mr Osborne added: “We are committed to our objective of achieving success for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and his family.

“Our thanks go to John Ferguson for his longstanding contribution to Godolphin and Darley.”

The Racing Post reported revelations of some internal strife at Godolphin earlier this week.

