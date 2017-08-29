Rescuers battle to help horses in Hurricane Harvey aftermath

Rescuers have been working to help the horses and other animals affected by the devastating path of Hurricane Harvey.

The category 4 hurricane has left at least 10 people dead and has been causing severe flooding in Texas since it reached land on Friday.

US Equestrian (USEF) has been supporting the work of emergency groups and organisations helping horses affected by the floods through the USEF equine disaster relief fund.

“As part of our commitment to the health, welfare, and safety of horses, the USEF disaster relief fund was created to assist horses impacted by devastating natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey,” said US Equestrian chief executive Bill Moroney.

“The outreach and generosity of the equestrian community to support the ongoing emergency assistance in this and future disasters allows us to provide direct financial assistance to the groups involved in the ongoing rescue efforts.”

US Equestrian is working with the Houston SPCA to support its rescue and rehabilitation work.

The fund was started in 2005 following hurricanes Rita and Katrina. Since its foundation, more than $370,000 (£285,825) has been donated to help horses caught up in disasters.

