HOYS finalist aims for Miss World title

A showing rider who has been placed at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and has her sights set on Olympia has been crowned Miss England.
Derbyshire-based Stephanie Hill took the title last month (14 July) and is now preparing for the Miss World final in Sanya, China, on 18 November.
The 22-year-old has owned her now 17-year-old gelding Diamond Cavalier Royale (Piggles) for seven years.
Stephanie and Piggles have enjoyed showjumping success as well as top results in the show ring, particularly in working hunter classes.
One of Stephanie’s highlights with dapple grey Piggles was coming fourth in the SEIB search for a star working hunter horse of the year at HOYS in 2012.
“He’s a bit of a star in his own right,” said Stephanie, who rides three or four times a week. “He’s my first horse and an absolute dream.”
Stephanie, who recently graduated with a first-class degree in radiography and oncology at the University of Sheffield, said she likes the contrast riding offers to her Miss England contests.
“My job isn’t glamorous either — I work in the radiotherapy department at Weston Park Hospital and now I’m going into research — everything has to be stripped down, you can’t wear fake eyelashes etc,” she said.
“Although I think showjumping and showing have a glamorous element. We like a bit of bling.
“Surprisingly, a lot of people in the showing world have done Miss England; I think it’s because we’re used to performing and being in the spotlight.
“Not a lot seems to faze horsey people, we all have weird and wonderful hobbies.”
Stephanie has also been appointed as an ambassador for Cheltenham racecourse and will be attending the McCoys South West Jumps Awards next month.