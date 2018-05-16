Horse ‘left to die’ in road after head-on collision with car

A horse who was badly injured in a head-on collision with a car was “left to die” in the road by the men who had been driving her.

The RSPCA is appealing for information following the incident in Great Bridge Road, Bilston, West Midlands, on Sunday (May 13).

The mare was part of a procession involving a number of horse-drawn vehicles. She collided head-on with a car, the impact smashing the windscreen of the vehicle.

The men who had been driving abandoned her, bleeding “profusely”, covering their faces as they left.

“The horse was lying in the road and bleeding where the smashed windscreen had cut into her front and legs,” said RSPCA inspector Vicki Taylor, who was on the scene with police. “This was a shocking sight and she was clearly suffering.

“Thankfully the family who were in the car were uninjured but their vehicle was badly damaged.

“When I arrived, the men with the horse had already left, dragging the trap away with them. Witnesses provided photos of the owners taking off the trap and leaving the horse in the road.

“It must have been a shock to be involved in an accident like this but these men essentially abandoned this horse to die.

“As they left, two men were pictured trying to hide their faces. We are now appealing for anyone who may recognise the horse, or the men in these images, to contact us in strictest confidence on the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 1238018.”

The mare, who is about seven years old, is also underweight but is now recovering at a private boarding establishment in RSPCA care.

