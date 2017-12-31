Horse & Hound unveils new magazine series: Goodnight, All in a Day’s Work and Tackroom Stereotypes

Readers can look forward to three new feature series in Horse & Hound magazine next year, starting in our 4 January issue.

‘All in day’s work’ gives us the opportunity to find out what life is like for people with some of the more unusual jobs in the horse world — from dressage music composers to the vets at four-star horse trials.

The series will kick off with our interview with Chris Maude, a master valet in charge of looking after the kit for some of the world’s most high profile jockeys, from Frankie Dettori to Richard Johnson.

“This is a chance to find out what makes these people — who are at the heart of our sport — tick, the challenges of their chosen career and those moments they’re unlikely to forget,” says Horse & Hound’s magazine editor Pippa Roome.

Continued below…

Our re-launched back page for 2018, entitled ‘Goodnight’, will feature our new columnist Tessa Waugh. A keen horsewomen, wife of the College Valley North Northumberland master and huntsman Adam and mother of two, Tessa will chart the often-amusing ups and downs of juggling family life with horses.

“What was I doing on a horse at the Christmas Eve meet? I am one of the handful of nutters cantering around the hills in the failing light with the sprouts lurking unpeeled,” Tessa writers in her opening column, reflecting on the turmoil of a horsey Christmas.

And to give you the last laugh, we’ve dared to stereotype the horse world’s characters via a whistle stop tour of the tack room — first up is the 68-year-old happy hacker and her seat saver.

“Tessa is a really warm, amusing writer, and coupled with the stereotypes, this back page will set readers laughing and crying cringing as they see their own lives reflected,” adds Pippa.

Check out the first issue of Horse & Hound to include these new features, on sale Thursday 4 January.