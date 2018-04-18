Horns at the ready: 10 to do battle for prestigious Horse & Hound trophy

The names of the 10 huntsmen who are to compete in the horn-blowing competition at the Dubarry Horn & Hound Ball at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday (21 April) have been announced.

They are:

Duncan Cinnamond (Cotley Harriers)

Ben Dalton (Croome and West Warwickshire)

James Davies (Monmouthshire)

Ashley Doherty MH (Brighton, Storrington, Surrey and North Sussex Beagles)

Rupert Inglesant MFH (Cotswold)

Robert Medcalf (South Devon)

Robert Moffatt (Royal Artillery)

Jake Oppenheim (Cheshire)

Stuart Radbourne MFH (Avon Vale)

Gareth Watchman MFH (South Durham)

Their skills will be judged by Jacky Thomas MFH and Alastair Jackson, both multiple winners of the Horse & Hound trophy, which was first presented in 1952. The winner and the runner-up will both receive engraved hunting horns, sponsored by H&H.

The Tynedale’s Andrew Higgins won the coveted prize in 2017.

The Dubarry Horn & Hound Ball gathers hunting people from all over the UK for “hunting’s big night out”. One of the highlights of the evening is a competitive silent auction, which this year features lots including “days up front” with leading huntsmen such as Heythrop MFH Charles Frampton, the Beaufort’s Matt Ramsden MFH and the Wynnstay’s Richard Tyacke MFH.

Also on offer this year are a week’s stay in a private ski chalet, a trip to Argentina to shoot doves, hunting with three packs in the USA, two debenture tickets for a England rugby match, made to measure Davies hunting boots and many more.

To place a bid, visit the auction website.



Article continues below…

There are still a few tickets left for this year’s ball. For more information, email Lucy Stevens on hsbs2@mfha.co.uk or call 01285 653001.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

In this week’s magazine, full reports from the dressage and showjumping World Cup finals, out 19 April.