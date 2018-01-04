Brits on top of the world with golden hat-trick

Britain scored a golden hat-trick at the student rider nations cup (SRNC) world finals in Poland.

The team of three claimed overall combined gold as well as a gold medal in the team dressage, and tied for first place with Austria in the team showjumping competition.

The squad’s performances throughout 2017 mean Britain also won the World University Equestrian Federation (AIEC) President’s Cup for the best overall combined team rankings from all SRNCs in a calendar year.

Sophie Hall, Rupert Batting and India Wishart made up the British team at Jaszkowo Riding Centre for the world finals (29-31 December) and also took home a host of individual medals.

India and Sophie won combined individual gold and silver respectively, Rupert took individual dressage silver and India bronze.

“We are absolutely delighted — I can’t quite believe it has happened and this makes all the hard work so worth it,” Sophie told H&H.

“There were some fantastic riders this year and we faced particularly tough competition from the Irish and German teams in the early rounds.

“To win gold in both the dressage and showjumping team competitions [at a SRNC] has made history for the British team and I feel so fortunate to have been a part of it.

“Riding alongside India and Rupert was just fantastic and having a big team of GB supporters made it extra-special. I cannot wait to see where 2018 takes us.”

She added that “the venue was stunning, the organisation immaculate and the horses fantastic”.

SRNCs run in a knock-out format, in which riders compete on unfamiliar horses, lent for the occasion, which makes it a test of horsemanship rather than a horse’s ability.

Teams also ride the first-round dressage test together as a trio, in a similar way to the CIC2* European Eventing Championship dressage.

The final dressage round involves two riders, who must each perform a set test at prix st georges level and a freestyle to music.

The final two riders in the showjumping competition face a course — usually around 1.30m — which they will jump on both horses used in the final.

