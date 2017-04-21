Seriously injured British jockey learns to walk again

A British jockey who was seriously injured at St Mortiz in February has learned to walk again.

George Baker was treated in intensive care after the horse he was riding, Boomerang Bob, fell and was fatally injured in the opening race of the meeting on 26 February.

Two other horses came down, but escaped injury as did their jockeys.

George was taken to hospital in Chur, Switzerland, by air ambulance and transferred to The Wellington Hospital in London eight days later after making good progress.

He was discharged yesterday (20 April) and has moved to the Glenside Rehabilitation Centre in Salisbury, which is closer to his home.

“The staff at The Wellington have been amazing,” said George.

“I arrived there on 6 March and they told my wife Nicola that I would be there for at least four months.

“Thanks to their support, I have made really good progress, have learned to walk again and hope to get home in the next month or so.

“Everybody has been so kind, I am very grateful for all the good wishes I have received and I count myself really lucky.”

Anyone hoping to see George is asked to make an appointment before they visit.

