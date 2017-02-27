Jockey in intensive care after horror fall at St Moritz

British jockey George Baker is being treated in intensive care after his horse fell and was fatally injured at St Moritz on Sunday (26 February).

George’s horse, Boomerang Bob, was one of three horses that came down in the opening race, but the other two and their riders escaped injury.

The classic-winning rider was taken to a trauma hospital in Chur, Switzerland, by air ambulance.

“George has woken up, and with the hospital releasing the news I can only imagine they are pleased with his progress,” said his agent Guy Jewell.

“He’d already had a CT scan and that has come back clear.

“They will obviously need to check that everything is working properly and his wife is on her way out there.”

The remainder of the meeting was cancelled.

At St Moritz, horses race on a snow-covered track over a frozen lake.

Article continues below...

Race organiser White Turf said a crack was found in the ice after George’s fall.

“Following a detailed investigation by the race management and those responsible for White Turf, a crack in the ice had occurred on the inner rails of the racetrack, some 150m from the finishing line,” said a White Turf spokesman.

“This meant that water had come up to undermine the racetrack. The safety of the horses and the riders could no longer be guaranteed.

“That is why the race day had to be cancelled, which was acknowledged with applause by the spectators.

“After first medical examinations, the hospital released the positive news that jockey George Baker had not sustained any serious injuries.”

Thomas Walther, president of the management board of the St Moritz Racing Association, told spectators: “As we could not estimate how conditions on the racecourse would develop, we unfortunately had to call off the race meeting.

Article continues below...

“The safety of the horses and the riders are paramount. There is no danger for spectators anywhere on the lake.”