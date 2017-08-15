Farrier climbs tallest mountain to help horses

A farrier has climbed the world’s tallest freestanding mountain to raise funds for World Horse Welfare.

Accompanied by his brother Joe, Kent-based Lewis Sutton climbed Mount Kilimanjaro over 10 days.

The mountain stands at 5,895m (19,341ft) and is not only Africa’s highest mountain but also the tallest mountain in the world which is not part of a range.

The pair, who started the challenge on 24 July and finished on 3 August, said it was an “incredible experience”.

“I didn’t expect it to be as tough as it was,” Lewis said. “It made it worthwhile when we got to that summit though.

“We climbed through five different habitats, going from the dusty plains of East Africa, through jungle and moorland all the way to the icy summit.

“Do not take this challenge lightly but if you do, be prepared for one of the most amazing experiences you can come across!”

‘Horses are a big part of my life’

To date, Lewis has raised £1,291 for World Horse Welfare, Horse & Hound’s charity of the year, on his fundraising page.

“I have been a farrier for around seven years and I am lucky enough to say that I have a job that I enjoy,” he said.

“Growing up, I can’t remember a time that horses weren’t a big part of my life. This is the reason I chose to raise money for World Horse Welfare.

