Farrier climbs tallest mountain to help horses

A farrier has climbed the world’s tallest freestanding mountain to raise funds for World Horse Welfare.
Accompanied by his brother Joe, Kent-based Lewis Sutton climbed Mount Kilimanjaro over 10 days.
The mountain stands at 5,895m (19,341ft) and is not only Africa’s highest mountain but also the tallest mountain in the world which is not part of a range.
The pair, who started the challenge on 24 July and finished on 3 August, said it was an “incredible experience”.
“I didn’t expect it to be as tough as it was,” Lewis said. “It made it worthwhile when we got to that summit though.
“We climbed through five different habitats, going from the dusty plains of East Africa, through jungle and moorland all the way to the icy summit.
“Do not take this challenge lightly but if you do, be prepared for one of the most amazing experiences you can come across!”
‘Horses are a big part of my life’
To date, Lewis has raised £1,291 for World Horse Welfare, Horse & Hound’s charity of the year, on his fundraising page.
“I have been a farrier for around seven years and I am lucky enough to say that I have a job that I enjoy,” he said.
“Growing up, I can’t remember a time that horses weren’t a big part of my life. This is the reason I chose to raise money for World Horse Welfare.
Continued below…
‘My temporary suffering does not compare to theirs’: London Marathon runners raise thousands
An incredible comeback from injury, a tumble dryer…
Stop slaughter horses suffering in the EU — act NOW
The campaign to stop the long-distance transportation of…
Pony found crawling with maggots becomes Equifest champion
‘Buggy’s story is a shining example of how…
“I would like to say thank you on behalf of myself and Joe for all the support we have had for this.
“A massive thank you to Michelle and Acott at #adventuretrainingandexpeditions for making it all possible and exceeding our expectations for this trip.
“We would also like to thank #crossfitgreatstour for the coaching we have received to help us in our fitness and mental strength to tackle this mountain.”