UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

Chepstow Racecourse

The racecourse has pledged its support to six point-to-point fixtures in Wales and along the M4/M5 corridor.

It is sponsor a race each at the following: the Vine & Craven at Barbury on 12 February; the Curre & Llangibby at Howick on 19 February; the Brecon & Talybont at Llanfrynach on 4 March; the Monmouthshire at Llanvapley on 1 April and the Heythrop at Cocklebarrow on 2 April.

It will also support the Cotswold at Andoversford on 9 April.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the sport that supports us, and to meet current and prospective customers at the races, and offer them additional reasons to attend Chepstow,” said the racecourse’s executive director Phil Bell.

Equitop Myoplast

The feed supplement company has signed up to sponsor British Showjumping’s senior Foxhunter series and championship for the next two years.

The series, which dates back more than 60 years, holds its final at Horse of the Year Show.

The supplement supports lean muscle growth in horses and has been designed to help horses “respond to the demands of training and rehabilitation”.

Maria Haig, head of communications at BS, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Boehringer Ingelheim, via its Equitop Myoplast brand, on board as the title sponsor of the senior Foxhunter championship.

“Equitop Myoplast is already a well-established and popular brand used across our membership at all levels and having Equitop Myoplast aligned with such an established national series seems perfectly fitting.”

Blue Chip

Blue Chip Feed is continuing its support of the central northwest British Eventing? BE80(T) challenge series.

The final will be held at Weston Park Horse Trials in October, with prizes to include a year’s supply of feed balancer and supplement, clothing for the winning rider and groom, plus the chance to star in Blue Chip adverts.

“Blue Chip is thrilled to continue with their support of the Blue Chip BE80(T) challenge,” said company founder Clare Blaskey. “As a company we have always supported grassroots riders and Blue Chip BE80(T) challenge is the perfect championship for riders starting out in their eventing career.”

Ladbrokes

The bookmaker has been revealed as sponsor of Newbury racecourse’s flagship winter jump meeting.

The deal covers 13 races on both days of the 1-2 December meeting, the highlight of which is the Group One chase formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup.

The prize pot for the feature race is increasing by 25% for 2017, taking its total to £250,000.

“Ladbrokes has supported many races at Newbury over the years, and we are thrilled that Jim Mullen and his team share our ambition to take what is now a superb two-day race meeting to an even higher level, with both days being televised by ITV in 2017,” said racecourse chairman Dominic Burke.

Alltech

The animal health and performance company is supporting a number of showing classes at the Hickstead Derby meeting in June for a third consecutive year.

It will be supporting sponsoring? the small hunter championship, maxi cob, small and large riding horse classes, the supreme hack championship and working hunter.

Isla Baker-Browne, the company’s UK marketing manager, said Alltech is “thrilled” to be continuing its sponsorship of these showing classes at Hickstead.

Charles Britton Equestrian Construction

A new sponsorship deal has been signed between the company and BS as it takes over as title sponsor of the winter JA classic championship.

The finals take place during the British Masters International at the Britton family’s SouthView Competition & Training Centre in Cheshire (30 June – 2 July).

“Our philosophy at SouthView has always been to cater for all levels of competitors — from tiny tots on lead reins up to inclusive levels of international and to support the development of riders between these extremes by providing top class competition on top class facilities,” said director Charles Britton.

“This ‘service to all’ is reflected too in our aims with Charles Britton Equestrian Construction, serving, as we do, all manner of riders, disciplines and establishments.”

He added the JA championship has been held at SouthView along side the Masters since 2011, so it was “fitting” to extend their support to the whole series.

Ascot racecourse

A three-year partnership deal has been signed between Ascot racecouse and the Berkshire Community Foundation (BCF).

The Berkshire Community Foundation (BCF) aims to strengthen communities, tackle disadvantage and transform lives. It raises funds on behalf of and makes grants to charities and voluntary organisations in Berkshire.

Jim Fyfe, head of development at Berkshire Community Foundation, welcomed the new relationship:

“After a record-breaking year of grant-funding in 2016 we are delighted to have the very generous support of Ascot racecourse as we begin 2017,” said Mr Fyfe, head of development at BCF.

“Having the support of such a high-profile and prestigious venue in the heart of Berkshire will have a significant impact on our grant-making.

“It will ensure that we are able to provide vital support to hundreds of charities, delivering projects to thousands of children in our local community.”