And… go! Entries open for Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing

Entries are open for the Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing in association with KBIS at Keysoe (26-28 May), with great competition, entertainment and prizes on offer.

Once again, H&H is running four classes, at 70, 80, 90 and 100cm, at The College Equestrian Centre, promising the feel of an international three-day event.

Building on the success of the first such competition in 2017, the festival will this year feature a changed cross-country course, with guided coursewalks held on the Saturday, and a horse inspection on the Monday morning, with a pair of Lister Star clippers worth £250 as the prize for the best turned-out horse.

Entertainment will be on offer on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, and H&H journalists will be present throughout, interviewing competitors and providing extensive coverage for both the website and magazine.

“Last year’s inaugural Horse & Hound unaffiliated three-day event was a huge success — we received so many letters afterwards from riders who had really enjoyed the weekend,” said H&H magazine and eventing editor Pippa Roome.

“We can’t wait to build on the event this year and make it even better. It’s a wonderful opportunity for grassroots competitors to experience the atmosphere of a big competition and also to learn from doing a traditional three-day event, with the need to prepare their mount for the trot-up after cross-country and on to the showjumping.”

Prizes also include £250 credit from KBIS for an insurance policy, tickets to Bolesworth, saddlecloths, stall guards and NAF goody bags. The top three in each class will win a pair of Ariat Heritage II Contour boots, a pair of Devon Pro and a pair of Heritage IV boots respectively.

Competitors have until 11 May to enter, with stables allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and the permanent boxes being allocated first. Anyone who withdraws before 11 May will be entitled to a full refund.

For full details, see the H&H Festival of Eventing page and to enter, visit the Equo website.

