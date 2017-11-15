Girl power! Superstar filly wins top award

The remarkable achievements of superstar filly Enable were recognised at the glittering Cartier Racing Awards last night (14 November).

The outstanding three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel was crowned Cartier Horse of the Year at the star-studded ceremony which celebrated another fantastic season of Flat action.

Trained by John Gosden and home-bred by owner Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farm, the wonder horse created history this year with five brilliant Group One victories.

She has won seven of her eight starts, including scintillating displays in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe under Frankie Dettori.

Earlier in the evening, Enable was also the deserved recipient of the Cartier three-year-old filly title, beating Winter, Lady Aurelia and Roly Poly.

Sir Michael Stoute’s outstanding training achievements were also honoured during the 27th running of the annual awards.

The Newmarket trainer was awarded The Daily Telegraph-supported Cartier award of merit.

During the 2017 Flat season, Barbados-born Michael saddled four-year-old Ulysses — who took the Cartier older horse award thanks to a brace of Group One victories in the Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International.

Michael’s record of 75 winners at Royal Ascot is matched only by his late rival and friend, Sir Henry Cecil, and his impressive statistics include 10 champion trainer titles in Britain, 26 Classic victories in Britain and Ireland — plus significant Group One success across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

“It has been another tremendous year in European horse racing. Enable enjoyed five commanding victories at Group One level and her performances — particularly at Ascot and Chantilly — mark her out as a filly of rare distinction. She is a very appropriate winner of Cartier horse of the year,” said Harry Herbert, Cartier’s racing consultant and the evening’s host.

“Similarly her stable companion Cracksman was an outstanding winner at Ascot in the autumn, capping a superb season for her trainer John Gosden — the prospect of Enable, Cracksman and Harry Angel, the 2017 Cartier Sprinter, all retuning next year is a mouth-watering prospect.

“Sir Michael Stoute has been a master of his profession for over 40 years — his handling of Ulysses in 2017 was outstanding.”

2017 Cartier award winners:

Two-year-old colt: U.S Navy Flag

Two-year-old filly: Happily

Three-year-old colt: Cracksman

Three-year-old filly: Enable

Sprinter: Harry Angel

Stayer: Order of St George

Older horse: Ulysses

Horse of the year: Enable

Award of merit: Sir Michael Stoute

