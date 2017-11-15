Girl power! Superstar filly wins top award

The remarkable achievements of superstar filly Enable were recognised at the glittering Cartier Racing Awards last night (14 November).
The outstanding three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel was crowned Cartier Horse of the Year at the star-studded ceremony which celebrated another fantastic season of Flat action.
Trained by John Gosden and home-bred by owner Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farm, the wonder horse created history this year with five brilliant Group One victories.
She has won seven of her eight starts, including scintillating displays in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe under Frankie Dettori.
Earlier in the evening, Enable was also the deserved recipient of the Cartier three-year-old filly title, beating Winter, Lady Aurelia and Roly Poly.
Sir Michael Stoute’s outstanding training achievements were also honoured during the 27th running of the annual awards.
The Newmarket trainer was awarded The Daily Telegraph-supported Cartier award of merit.
During the 2017 Flat season, Barbados-born Michael saddled four-year-old Ulysses — who took the Cartier older horse award thanks to a brace of Group One victories in the Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International.
Michael’s record of 75 winners at Royal Ascot is matched only by his late rival and friend, Sir Henry Cecil, and his impressive statistics include 10 champion trainer titles in Britain, 26 Classic victories in Britain and Ireland — plus significant Group One success across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.
“It has been another tremendous year in European horse racing. Enable enjoyed five commanding victories at Group One level and her performances — particularly at Ascot and Chantilly — mark her out as a filly of rare distinction. She is a very appropriate winner of Cartier horse of the year,” said Harry Herbert, Cartier’s racing consultant and the evening’s host.
“Similarly her stable companion Cracksman was an outstanding winner at Ascot in the autumn, capping a superb season for her trainer John Gosden — the prospect of Enable, Cracksman and Harry Angel, the 2017 Cartier Sprinter, all retuning next year is a mouth-watering prospect.
“Sir Michael Stoute has been a master of his profession for over 40 years — his handling of Ulysses in 2017 was outstanding.”
Article continues below…
Give the gift of Horse & Hound from just £19.99
The lucky recipient will also enjoy exclusive subscriber rewards as part of this great gift subscription! Limited offer ends Sunday…
Swapping silks for a flight suit: jockey takes to the moors on an unusual racehorse
This will be the fifth year Clydesdales have raced at Exeter in aid of the Devon Air Ambulance
Jockey whips rival in mid-race dispute
Jockeys often get caught out when it comes to the whip rule, but whipping a rival jockey? You don't see…
2017 Cartier award winners:
Two-year-old colt: U.S Navy Flag
Two-year-old filly: Happily
Three-year-old colt: Cracksman
Three-year-old filly: Enable
Sprinter: Harry Angel
Stayer: Order of St George
Older horse: Ulysses
Horse of the year: Enable
Award of merit: Sir Michael Stoute
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.