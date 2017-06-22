Donkey’s tail cut off in sick attack

A donkey is having major surgery at an equine hospital next week after attackers cut off his tail.

The donkey, Eeyore, was left with bone exposed and spinal fluid leaking from his tail after the attack, which took place in the middle of the night.

Unable to afford the £1,000 cost of the operation, the donkey’s owners asked Green Acres Animal Rescue Centre for help.

Natalie Thomas at the Haverfordwest rescue centre said the case was “the worst case of cruelty we’ve ever seen”.

Vets from Cotts Equine Hospital in Narberth were waiting at the centre last Friday for Eeyore to arrive after being collected in the trailer.

“Someone had cut his tail totally off. The spine was exposed and leaking spinal fluid,” said Miss Thomas.

She said Eeyore, who is thought to be about 10 years old, was “surprisingly calm”.

Vets thought they would be able to close the wound, but on closer inspection realised he needed surgery. More bone is to be removed so excess skin can be sewn up, leaving Eeyore with a docked tail.

The operation takes place next Tuesday (27 June) with the £1,000 cost raised in 24 hours after an appeal was launched on the centre’s Facebook page last Saturday (17 June).

Following a story on BBC Wales last week, further donations followed from as far afield as the Netherlands.

“We have wonderful supporters and are extremely grateful for their help,” said Miss Thomas.

The wound is being treated with twice-daily manuka honey dressings.

“He has a wonderful temperament and has coped incredibly well with the ordeal,” said Miss Thomas.

Following the operation Eeyore will come back to the centre for care. “It’s going to be a long recovery but when he’s fit and healthy he will be rehomed with another of our donkeys currently out on loan,” said Miss Thomas.

Founded in 2008, the rescue centre has 24 horses and ponies on the 28-acre site ranging from miniature Shetlands to 16hh ex-racehorses.

Another 25 equines, including eight donkeys are currently out on loan.

