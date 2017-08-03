‘I had to keep doing it until I won’: persistence pays off for Magnolia Cup winner

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning owner Dido Harding enjoyed victory from a different angle today (3 August) as she took top honours in Goodwood’s Magnolia Cup.

Dido has finished runner-up in the charity race for the previous two years and has ridden in all bar one of the seven races. However her persistence paid off as she piloted the Scott Dixon-trained Ducks And Dumplings to a decisive win in this year’s race.

In second by five lengths was racing broadcaster Aly Vance on The Winning Lines, with hat designer Emily Baxendale on Gideon Up in third.

“I’ve been saying I had to keep doing it until I won, but retiring now would be very hard — we’ll have to see,” said Dido, whose daughters Emma and Becca were there to watch.

“The horse I rode is a miler and likes soft ground, and it’s quite soft out there so he gave me a great feel from start to finish. I can dream of coming back.”

Dido, who was chief executive of Talk Talk until May this year, admitted afterwards she has only been on a horse about “two or three times” in the past six weeks.

The former amateur jockey finished runner-up in the 1996 Foxhunter chase at the Cheltenham Festival with Cool Dawn. Two years later the gelding won the Gold Cup at the festival under Andrew Thornton.

“There is nothing like the adrenalin of riding them yourself, and I’ve often wondered what it would have been like had I kept the ride on the old horse [in the Gold Cup],” she added.

“It was a complete fairytale to win at Cheltenham and I wouldn’t give it up, but if I only had one day left my wish would be to race-ride again.

“We might go to the pub later for a little celebration, nothing more exciting than that.”

Last year’s winner, four-star eventer Izzy Taylor, finished 10th.

“Sadly, we couldn’t finish first this year, Cape Of Storms really didn’t like the ground,” said Izzy. “But it was a great race and hopefully we have raised loads of money.”



