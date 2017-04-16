Winter Dressage Championships day five: a hat-trick for Charlotte Dujardin while Dannie Morgan continues blistering form

Dannie Morgan topped off an excellent week with a win in the elementary silver NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships.

From eight rides he notched up eight top-four placings across the five days.

His win today (16 April) came aboard Sarah Oppenheimer’s Headmore Davina with a score of 72.81%. They were the only combination in this class to break the 70% barrier and also won the elementary silver freestyle on Friday.

“She was amazing today,” said Dannie. “I feel like it is the best test she has done all week. She was really relaxed in her body and her frame.”

Charlotte Dujardin took her third national title of the championships in the medium gold with Brioso II on 73.79%.

Charlotte co-owns the seven-year-old chestnut mare with Carl Hester.

In second was Lara Dyson and Jazzed Up (71.72%) with Henrietta Cheetham and Dancer Khan in third (70%) despite a mistake.

Henrietta, who also finished eighth in the advanced medium gold yesterday (15 April), was the highest placed amateur rider.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with him,” she said.

Taking the advanced medium freestyle gold was Nikki Crisp and Durable on 75.83%.

“He is such a cool customer,” said Nikki. “He is unbelievable – I didn’t even do an arena walk on him. They broke the mold when they made him.

“He is the same to ride at home as he is in the ring. His temperament and talent are split in equal measure.”

Meanwhile 19-year-old Dylan Deutrom took his first Area Festival final title in the advanced medium with Matt Hicks’ Balance on 70.59%.

“I’ve been riding him now for a couple of years, so to get here and win is a good feeling,” said Dylan. “I was really pleased with how he relaxed today.”

Zoe Dunham and her own French-bred gelding by De Niro took the prelim bronze Area Festival final.

The combination were awarded 74.86% in the first round and went on to score 71.1% in the final, pipping 13-year-old Steffi Tomlinson and Vivassa to the title by less than 0.2%.

