British rider eliminated for blood at Nations Cup supports ‘zero tolerance’

A British showjumper who was eliminated from a three-star Nations Cup under the FEI blood rule has said he is “in favour of the FEI’s zero tolerance approach”.

Jamie Gornall was eliminated from the first round of the Austrian leg of the FEI CSI3* Nations Cup series at Linz on Friday (3 May) after a tiny mark was spotted by officials on the flank of his ride, Christian 25.

Under FEI rule 241.3.30, all cases of blood on the flanks result in elimination.

“It was an extremely minimal mark that unfortunately happened when I wore the wrong spurs on a freshly clipped and fine skinned horse,” Jamie told H&H.

“This has never happened before and we sincerely hope that it doesn’t happen again. We are truly sorry and thankful that the horse is absolutely fine.

“We agree with the judge’s decision and are in favour of the FEI’s zero tolerance approach to this rule, as horse welfare is always our top priority.

“As the mark was considered to be so small, we were allowed to compete in the other classes at the show with Christian.”

Jamie was riding as part of the British team alongside Holly Smith on Hearts Destiny, Graham Gillespie with Andretti and Spencer Roe aboard Wonder Why.

The team finished joint third with Italy in the Nations Cup class and British riders enjoyed success across the weekend.

Spencer took home a win and two seconds in under-25 classes with Chaccomo Agostini.

Meanwhile Holly had a successful weekend aboard several horses, finishing fourth in the grand prix with Hearts Destiny and picking up placings in other classes with Grennanstown Sarco Lux Hill and Fruselli.

She was also placed in all three CSI* for young horses classes with the six-year-old gelding Here I’m B.

Harriet Nuttall also finished with a host of three-star placings, with A Touch Imperious and Galway Bay Jed.

