British showjumper out of action due to broken leg

Showjumper Holly Smith has had to pull out of the Sunshine Tour in Oliva Nova, Portugal after breaking her leg in a fall.

The 27-year-old rider was on a brief visit home to see her daughter Rosie when the accident happened.

“I was back in England and the horse I was riding refused a fence and whipped off to the side,” Holly explained. “I landed on my feet and fractured my tibia and fibula.”

The injury means a frustrating lay-off for Holly, who had picked up a grand prix win on Quality Old Joker, who she co-owns with master of the Quorn James Mossman, just the day before.

“We’d been going well. I’d done two weeks jumping in Oliva and we’d had three seconds in rankings classes and won the grand prix,” she said.

The horses are already on their way home, where Holly now plans to give them a small break before getting back in to gear.

“They’ll probably have a little holiday like they would have done anyway,” she said. “Luckily I have the back up of some really good staff at the moment to help out.”

It’s the second time Holly has faced a set back after breaking a leg. She badly broke the other limb in 2012 and faced five operations to repair the damage after the original metalwork failed.

“It’s not as bad this time,” Holly said. “I’ve got an external fixator on it at the moment and they’re waiting for the soft tissue to settle down before operating – which will probably be on Wednesday.

“I’m hoping to be back in the saddle as soon as possible,” she added. “I’m thinking of getting involved with Oaksey House to help with the recovery.”