Worried about riding on the roads? Join live BHS Q&A on Facebook

Have you got a pressing question about the best way to stay safe when riding on the roads? Then don’t miss the British Horse Society’s (BHS) Facebook live session on Wednesday (22 November).

Alex Copeland, the BHS’s director of education, and Alan Hiscox, director of safety, will be answering questions and advising riders on road safety issues on the charity’s Facebook page at 6pm.

Riders are invited to submit their questions about how they can best protect themselves on the road and the BHS Ride Safe Award.

The award, launched earlier this year, aims to give riders the confidence and knowledge to ride out safely.

The 30-minute Facebook Live video session takes place during Brake’s national road safety week (20-26 November).

This year’s theme is “speed down, save lives”.

“We’re proud to be supporting Brake’s Road Safety Week and their important message,” a BHS spokesman told H&H.

“Our Ride Safe Award gives riders the confidence to ride in the environments they are most often faced with, and we want to make sure anyone taking the award, gets the most out of it.

“Our Facebook Live video chat is a great opportunity for people interested in taking the Ride Safe Award to find out more information”.

‘I never thought this would happen to me’

Road safety for horse riders featured on BBC Radio 2 yesterday (20 November).

Laura Thorogood, who lost her horse Angel in a road incident in Rochford, Essex, last November, spoke on the Jeremy Vine show alongside Mr Hiscox.

“I was struck by a vehicle from behind,” said Laura. “I came flying off my horse and landed on my back.

“Angel had a fractured pelvis and was losing a lot of blood. The vet had to put her to sleep.

“She was a lovely horse, she was loved by so many. She was my best friend and we had so much to look forward to in the future.

“I managed to land on the verge but sustained back injuries and have had to deal with post traumatic stress as well. I never thought this would happen to me.

“I wouldn’t go back on the road on a horse any time soon.”

The driver who hit Angel was given a fine and five points on her licence.

The BHS is calling for a reduction in speed limits on roads used regularly by horse riders.

Mr Hiscox explained that the BHS was keeping track of accidents via its horse accidents website (horseaccidents.org.uk).

“We are really pushing to educate drivers to ensure that rider safety is increased,” he said.

“We’re looking for safer drivers, safer riders and safer horses.”

This week the BHS released findings of a TRL report exploring evidence-based research about what riders can do to protect themselves on the road. Don’t miss this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 23 November, for more information