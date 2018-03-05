Exciting new championship for grassroots eventers

An exciting new opportunity will be offered to grassroots event riders this season.

British Eventing (BE) has announced it will pilot a BE80(T) championships on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 September at Kelsall Hill Horse Trials in Cheshire.

In this development for riders at the introductory level of BE competition, the winning combination at every normal BE80(T) section between 1 March and 31 July 2018 will qualify directly for the 2018 championship.

As with all BE80(T) classes, where ’T’ stands for training, the championships will be supported by Virbac 3D Worming through training provided by BE accredited coaches across the weekend. The coaches will be hosting cross-country and showjumping course walks along with help in the showjumping warm-up for riders who would like it.

“We are thrilled to bring this championship to riders at the entry level of BE competition and hope combinations will enjoy aiming for the BE80(T) championships,” said BE chief executive David Holmes.

“This pilot year for the championships will give us the chance to see the qualification process and series in action, as well as the actual championships – and to make any changes necessary before fully introducing it to the BE calendar going forward. The BE80(T) classes have been well supported since their introduction in 2009 and the championships is BE’s next step in supporting riders with their competition goals.

Continued below…

“We are very grateful for Airowear’s sponsorship to help make it possible and of course to the team at Kelsall Hill for hosting this new championship – which I am sure will be an enormous success and help the BE80(T) level of competition grow in importance and significance.”

More information on the BE80(T) championships, including full details on qualification, can be found here.

To be eligible for qualification, riders must not have completed a competition at intermediate level or above during the current or preceding 10 calendar seasons, must never have competed in a four-star competition and, as a combination, not have won more than 20 BE foundation points and none at BE100 level or higher.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday