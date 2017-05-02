Top British rider says sad farewell to star dressage mare

Richard Davison’s former Olympic ride has died aged 27.

Ballaseyr Royale was put down this morning as “old age had recently started to take its toll”.

She and Richard represented Britain at Olympic, World and European championships and the FEI World Cup finals.

In 2003 the combination were part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Windsor Europeans, scoring more than 70% in all three tests. The pair were also crowned British Dressage national champions the same year.

“Today is a very sad day for us all at Combridge,” said Richard.

“I know I am not the only one to shed tears at her passing as Royale held a special place in the hearts of all our staff, both past and present.”

Article continues below…

Article continues below...

You might also be interested in: