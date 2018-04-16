Full Badminton running order: find out when your favourite rider will start

Caroline Powell and Up Up And Away will be first out of the start box, it was revealed during the live draw for the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials running order.

The draw was streamed on the Badminton and Horse & Hound Facebook pages at 2pm today, with Rupert Bell as the compère and guests Mary King and technical delegate Marcin Konarski carrying out the draw.

New Zealand rider Caroline will also wear number 87 with her second horse, On The Brash.

Georgie Spence will be the first British rider into the arena and on to the cross-country, carrying the number two on Halltown Harley. She will also start at number 89 with Wii Limbo.

Last year’s winners Andrew Nicholson and Nereo will be number four as they defend their title.

German favourite Michael Jung and the legendary La Biosthetique-Sam FBW will start at number 30 so their dressage will be on the first day, Thursday, probably in the afternoon session.

Fans of Ben Hobday and the supercob Mr Mulry will need to make an early start as he has been drawn at number 19.

H&H bloggers Kirsty Short (Cossan Lad) and Simon Grieve (Drumbilla Metro) are numbers 55 and 39.

William Fox-Pitt, who is back at Badminton for the first time since his win in 2015, will wear number 51 with Fernhill Pimms, while three-time winner Pippa Funnell heads out 10 horses earlier as number 41 on Billy Beware.

Horses have been numbered one to 93, but the maximum starting field is 85. Two horses (Fernhill Pimms and Absolut Opposition) are still on the wait-list, plus Tina Cook and Oliver Townend still have to decide which of their entered horses they will compete, as Tina has three horses entered and Oliver four, but they can only start on two mounts.

Full Badminton Horse Trials running order

Caroline Powell on Up Up And Away Georgie Spence on Halltown Harley Tom McEwen on Toledo De Kerser Andrew Nicholson on Nereo Alex Bragg on Zagreb Mark Todd on Leonidas II Gemma Tattersall on Pamero 4 Harry Dzenis on Xam Oliver Townend on Cooley Master Class OR Oliver Townend on Cooley SRS OR Oliver Townend on Ballaghmor Class Tina Cook on Star Witness OR Tina Cook on Billy The Red Ciaran Glynn on Killossery Jupiter Rising Richard Jones on Alfies Clover Alicia Hawker on Charles RR Dan Jocelyn on Dassett Cool Touch Alexander Whewall on Chakiris Star Ben Hobday on Mulrys Error Clare Abbott on Euro Prince Dag Albert on Mitras Eminem Padraig McCarthy on Mr Chunky Louise Harwood on Mr Potts Kate Honey on Fernhill Now Or Never Alan Nolan on Bronze Flight Tom Jackson on Waltham Fiddlers Find Aoife Clark on Master Rory Selena O’Hanlon on Foxwood High Andy Daines on Spring Panorama Michael Jung on La Biosthetique-Sam FBW Patricia Ryan on Dunrath Eclipse Giovanni Ugolotti on Cult Rewind Michael Ryan on Dunlough Striker Tim Prince on Ringwood Sky Boy Denis Mesples on Oregon De La Vigne Lydia Hannon on My Royal Touch Imogen Gloag on Brendonhill Doublet Dannielle Dunn on Zocarla BLH Simon Grieve on Drumbilla Metro Lauren Kieffer on Veronica Pippa Funnell on Billy Beware Virginia Thompson on Star Nouveau Flora Harris on Bayano Sarah Bullimore on Reve Du Rouet Ros Canter on Allstar B Yoshiaki Oiwa on The Duke Of Cavan Bill Levett on Alexander NJ Izzy Taylor on Perfect Stranger Georgie Strang on Cooley Earl James Sommerville on Talent William Fox-Pitt on Fernhill Pimms Imogen Murray on Ivar Gooden Will Furlong on Collien P2 Aurelien Leroy on Seashore Spring Kirsty Short on Cossan Lad Paul Tapner on Bonza King Of Rouges Regis Prud’hon on Kaiser HDB 4175 Cedric Lyard on Qatar Du Puech Rouget Lissa Green on Hollyfield Ashley Edmond on Triple Chance Dee Hankey on Chequers Playboy Carlos Diaz Fernandez on Junco CP Tom Crisp on Coolys Luxuey Becky Woolven on Charlton Down Riverdance Jonty Evans on Cooley Rorkes Drif Warren Lamperd on Silvia Joseph Murphy on Sportsfield Othello Jonelle Price on Classic Moet Piggy French on Vanir Kamira Nana Dalton on Absolut Opposition Madeline Backus on PS Arianna Hanne Wind Ramsgaard on Verstervangs Arami Emilie Chandler on Coopers Law Harry Meade on Away Cruising Dani Evans on Smart Time Will Coleman on OBOS O’Reilly Michael Owen on Bradeley Law James O’Haire on China Doll Sam Griffiths on Paulank Brockagh Gemma Tattersall on Arctic Soul Andrew Nicholson on Jet Set Alex Bragg on Redpath Ransom Mark Todd on Kiltubrid Rhapsody Harry Dzenis on Dromgurrihy Blue Tina Cook on Calvino II OR Tina Cook on Billy The Red Caroline Powell on On The Brash Ciaran Glynn on November Night Georgie Spence on Wii Limbo Oliver Townend on MHS King Joules OR Oliver Townend on Cooley SRS OR Oliver Townend on Ballaghmor Class Tom McEwen on Strike Smartly

