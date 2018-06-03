‘We’ve formed a horse village’: leading British rider on the move

British dressage rider and H&H columnist Anna Ross is relocating to a new “horsey heaven” base in Devon.

The Wiltshire-based rider and trainer will move to Barons Wood Equestrian Centre at the end of July.

“It is a beautiful yard, more like a European set up with stables all around the indoor school,” Anna told H&H.

“It is an absolutely beautiful environment and, with Newton Stud just up the road, we have effectively formed a horse village.”

The yard features 35 rubber-lined stables, indoor and outdoor arenas, 36 acres, two solariums, gallops, a horse walker and a lounge for clients.

Anna added they are already using the centre — Alex Baker, who works for Anna, is currently based there — so when it came on the market, it was the perfect opportunity.

“All my team are coming with me, so nothing changes there,” said Anna, who will continue to travel to Wiltshire, across the UK and abroad to teach.

“I just hope we are going to be able to do everything bigger and better.”

Anna, who already works closely with many British breeders to break and produce young horses, hopes this move will benefit them too.

With Elite Stallions and Newton Stud so close, mares are able to easily hack up the road for breeding duties, without it eating into their training time.

Anna added she will be launching a new business venture with the stud soon and thanked everyone who has made the move possible.

“I believe this new venture will give my loyal ‘right hand’ Beth Bainbridge all the opportunities she deserves after her seven years of hard work and dedication, which have made a huge contribution to building the business at Cholderton,” said Anna.

“Alex is already based at Barons Wood, training the sport mares and backing young horses.

“Huge thanks to my family, whose support and determination to make this dream work have enabled me to make it a reality and to my late Grandfather Bill, who’s love of horses (and stubborn approach) clearly passed very strongly down this particular bloodline, and of course my partner Marcelo Tosi.”

