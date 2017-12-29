The 12 ponies of Christmas: could you give Pearl a home?

On the eighth day of Christmas Horse & Hound and World Horse Welfare gave to me…. Pearl.

The eighth equine in H&H and World Horse Welfare’s 12 ponies of Christmas arrived at the charity’s Penny Farm rescue and rehoming Centre in Lancashire as a five-month-old foal in June 2017.

She was part of a group who came in after being removed from their owner by the RSPCA.

The owner was banned from keeping equines for life and given a suspended prison sentence at Blackburn Magistrates court.

At the hearing the RSPCA inspector said he had “lost all interest in these ponies, giving them hardly any more than a glance over a gate to check their welfare”.

But Pearl “has come on leaps and bounds” since being weaned and “is now a very different pony”, a World Horse Welfare spokesman said.

“She is incredibly sweet and loving,” added the spokesman.



Pearl enjoys her grooming sessions, is good with the vet and farrier and enjoys meeting the visitors on the farm.

She gets on well with other ponies and is currently living out with a mixed herd.

The 11.2hh pony has the potential to become a ridden pony once she is old enough to be backed.

But in the meantime she is looking for a home when she can be handled, go to some in-hand shows and see more of the world.

All of World Horse Welfare’s centres are operating at full capacity, so rehoming is vitally important.

Giving a home to a rescue pony gives him or her a second chance at fulfilling his potential and helps develop new skills and confidence.

For more information on Pearl, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, visit the charity’s website.

