H&H’s dos and don’ts for winter riding

There are many things that can affect riding in the winter — weather, light, the dreaded snow, to name but a few. However, horse-owners will want to get out as much as they can, if not only to remind themselves of the fun that justifies sticking through a gruelling winter.

Is it safe to ride?

Riding in the snow tends to split opinion in Britain, but riders from countries with harsher winters think nothing of it, otherwise they would be confined to their homes for four months of the year.

Indoor schools, all-weather gallops and horse-walkers are godsends, though even these can freeze up once the temperature dips too low for too long. So how can we ensure we don’t shut up shop completely?

Julie Magnus, who has owned horses with Tina Cook, manages to keep her horses fit and competing during the winter months.

“My yard has an indoor school and off-road hacking,” says Julie, who is based on the Bedfordshire/Cambridgeshire border. “I used my own recipe of a kilo of lard and a litre of vegetable oil melted together and allowed to set to plaster into hooves to stop balling-up snow. It worked a treat and was very cheap.”

While it is more treacherous mounted, being on the ground can be fairly hairy. A frozen, well-swept yard can be an icerink, so if the forecast is frosty, leave some shavings and debris for grip. Buy salt or grit now – it turns into gold dust in a cold snap.

Julie has another tip: “Ash from the fire, mixed with grit and sand, makes a great barrier to stop ice on concrete,” she says.

Continued below…