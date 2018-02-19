7 showing shows offering great prizes coming up

Do you love winning a sash or perhaps fancy getting a super deal on your entries? Take a look at these seven showing shows with lots to play for.

Sash and Cash pre-season championship show

Where? Croft Top Equestrian Centre, Accrington, Lancashire

When? 31 March – 1 April

Entries? £14 per class and all entries are taken on the day.

USP: There are four supreme championships spread across the two-day show with £200 of prize money and rugs on offer. First to sixth place in every class receives a sash and rosette, plus every class winner will receive an Easter egg.

Details on: sashandcash.co.uk

Thompson House spring show

Where? Thompson House Equestrian Centre, Wigan

When? 2 April

Entries? Ridden and in-hand; £10 to pre-enter and £15 on the day. Pre-entries close 28 March.

USP: a packed day of showing with a variety of in-hand, ridden and children’s fun classes. Class winners to receive a sash with the highest placed amateurs in each class taking a rosette. Novelty classes see the winners receive Easter eggs. A supreme of show concludes the day and there is a total of £700 of prize money to be won.

Details on: thompsonhouseequestriancentre.co.uk

The East Anglia horse show

Where? Emneth showground, Cambridgeshire

When? 7 April

Entries? £7 per class for members/sponsors and £9 per class for non-members.

USP: all competitors in the mini classes to receive a finalist rosette. Champions and reserves to win a sash, and the supreme, reserve supreme and reserve reserve supreme will win a large sash and large rosette. As well as including qualifiers for several summer championship finals, the first placed competitors will receive an Easter egg.

Details on: theeastangliahorseshow.org.uk

Hall Place spring show and fun dog show

Where? Hall Place Equestrian Centre, Reading, Berkshire

When? 2 April

Entries? £8 per class and the closing date is 28 March. Entries are to be taken on the day if numbers allow

USP: best-in-show champions will win a trophy, £25 BETA saddlery voucher, rosette and sash. Qualification points for junior riders’ championship. Alongside the horse event, competitors can show their canine lorry companions in the fun dog show which has 10 classes and a championship.

Details on: hall-place.com

Wiltshire spring show 2018

Where? West Wiltshire Equestrian Centre, Holt, Wiltshire

When? 17 March

Entries? £13.50 if done online and £15 if done via post. RIHS classes cost £29.50 online and £32 via post. Entries close 2 March and late entries on the day are £15 more.

USP: As well as classes for novices and amateurs, the show also hosts a series of RIHS qualifiers. The highest placed amateur in each class will receive a special rosette and will be eligible for the amateur championship held at the end of the show. Champion and reserves from all championships will be invited forward to the overall supreme where there is £500 of prize money on offer.

Details on: wiltshireshow.co.uk

NRC in-hand and ridden show Where? Northern Racing College, Doncaster When? 4 March Entries? £7.50 per class OR 3 for £20.

USP: the show boasts a variety of classes for novice combinations. There is a supreme and reserve supreme champion in both the in-hand and ridden sections, and also an overall supreme of show title awarded at the end of the day. Entries are reduced if more than three classes are entered.

Legup little pre-season show

Where? Bromley farm, Wortley, Sheffield

When? 11 March

Entries? As entries are taken on the day and it costs £7 for members and £8 for non members.

USP: lots of in-hand and ridden classes for all abilities, with a great selection of sashes and rosettes. A couple of basic jumping classes will be held at the end of the day.

Details on: legupequestrian.co.uk/event/show

