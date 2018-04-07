What’s their secret? 10 super-shiny showing stars who escaped the mud

Alex Robinson
TAGS:

Whether you own a grey, a piebald or a Welsh with white socks, mud will always be your number one enemy. But it seems some meticulous competitors have managed to defy the conditions and keep their steeds looking tip-top, as they headed out to the early season shows.

Get some serious motivation from these 10 super-clean show winners…

 