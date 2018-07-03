WearGreenForJonty: 48 fabulous photos of the equestrian world supporting Jonty Evans

It’s a month today since Irish Olympic event rider Jonty Evans suffered a serious brain injury when he had a fall at Tattersalls riding Cooley Rorkes Drift (Art) — the horse he secured through crowd-funding. With Jonty still unconscious, four-star rider Alice Dunsdon had the idea of riders and connections wearing green — Jonty’s cross-country colours — to show their support for him and so, with website Eventing Worldwide leading the campaign, #WearGreenForJonty was born.

Riders, friends, parents and people connected to equestrianism in every way got into the green spirit last weekend. Here are some of your photos of #WearGreenForJonty…

Linda Robertson’s daughter, Flossie, stencilled green stars on her pony, Ricky

Stasi Grosvenor sent in these pictures of her nieces in Australia. On the left is 11-year-old Seanna New at her weekly lesson, while on the right is Shaye Peters, 16, and Grumby the Brumby. Stasi says: “ ”

Andrea Moxey watches her daughter Maddie at Area 9 Horse Trials at West Wilts

Brenda Gallacher’s Cinnamon. Brenda says: “From a good Scots lad to a good Irish lad. We want to see these Irish eyes smiling again”

Eleanor Lunn and Galahad join in the spirit while schooling at home. Eleanor says she’ll definitely be wearing green next time she competes

Emilie Lyons riding Varo Two Chips (Coco)

Pippa Dixon and Barnadarrig Boy competing in the CIC* at Great Witchingham. Picture by Peter Nixon

Emma Wallace rides at Glaslough, Ireland, with a borrowed green numnah

Estelle Turner and Archie enjoy the sun in Frodsham, Cheshire

Frankie Zatouroff on Foxi at Holkham Beach, with her sister, Ella, sporting her Willberry Wonder Pony T-shirt in the background on Pebbles

#WearGreenForJonty details — Nicola Watson’s nails, done by The Beauty Lodge, Julia McQuigg’s shamrock, Janice Hawes’ shirt, Cathy Tapp’s pony, made by a friend, and Alison Coldicott’s wristband

Grania Haigh shows her support with a green T-shirt

Hayley Ward trades pink for green riding a young ex-racehorse at home in Hitchin

Indie Vaughan-Jones and Arrrowmands Diamond on the way to sixth in the CIC* at Great Witchingham. Picture by Peter Nixon

The start team at Offchurch Bury: Janice Hawes, Sue Trim and Jean Jennedy

Jessica Leroy and her Irish thoroughbred Baz at Priory Court Farm taking part in jump cross

Zoe Harris and Fudge head out cross-country schooling

Natalie O’Donnell, 12, sent us this picture of Team Quest team The Island Fling wearing green for Jonty in Stornoway, in the Isle of Lewis

Julia Whittle and Kobito contest the BE80(T) at Offchurch Bury

Katie Barber and Diamond Mine on the way to 10th in the CIC* at Great Witchingham

Thomas Goffe giving Sedgemoor Crispin a kiss before the start of their first one-day event together, Near Dursley in Gloucestershire. Plus here are Rosie Goffe, Thomas Goffe and Daisy Johnson Jones all aboard Stan the Man in Warwickshire

Anna White, 12, at Glaslough Horse Trials in Ireland on Jimmy. “Her contribution to the crowdfunding for Art was Anna’s 12th birthday present, and he is her absolute hero,” says Anna’s mother Lisa

Hints of green with team colours at a riding club area qualifier for Louiz Hughes

Lucy Turner says: “Get Ready Freddy (Fred to his friends!) looking distinctly not ready, having a snooze in the shade prior to the BE105 cross-country at Offchurch Bury Horse Trials. But he does have a little green bow to support his buddies Jonty and Art!”

Event rider Clare Chamberlayne is “off games” at the moment, but she took my green painted fingernails to Sparsholt Dressage Festival, where she was acting as dressage commentator for the first time. She was also delighted that her youngest pupil — whose mother lent her the nail polish — not only won her first ever championship but also picked up a green sash!

Marcia Fairless and Melanie Watson fence judging at Chepstow

Nicki Robinson and Gartsherrie before their clear cross-country round in the BE100 at Brightling

Phil Howell and Fence Judgeberry score collecting at West Wilts

Samantha Hobbs sports a green headband at Great Witchingham. Picture by Peter Nixon

Sarah Apt Cavalier and her youngster Hugo at Hopetoun in Scotland. Sarah says: “I love the campaign and it’s bringing to light how caring the eventing community really is!I usually wear burgundy so swapped for white with a green hat silk.” Picture by Dave Cameron Photography

Helpers at Chepstow Horse Trials get into the spirit: Elin Stenberg, the pole team, Berry ponies at the fence judge briefing, Jennie Smith, Kevin and Harvey, plus Jack Myszkowski

Sarah Godwin’s family ready for stewarding at the Beaufort branch of the Pony Club mini one-day event

Jemima Gray wearing her signature lime green

Clare Kavanagh in her green cross-country colours

Tory Robbins and Silver Skywalker at Offchurch Bury, competing in their first BE105

Susan Williams sent in this picture, saying: “My son was on the Pony Club Talent Pathway Camp at Solihull Riding Club at the weekend and they asked everyone to wear green for Jonty.”

Jonty’s goddaughter Bibi Zijlmans and her family, at showjumping at Moores Farm

Natalie Ireland and her mother Jackie Ireland out on Jackie’s first ever fun ride. Jackie rides 22-year-old Cherokee Brave (number 43), who events and, says Natalie, “donated his four-leaf clover that we found to Jonty and Art last year at Kelsall Hill where they were second in the open intermediate”. Natalie is on her five-year-old Clearbeck Elgar, who was also at his first fun ride

Tamsin Miall and Gloria III head to a cross-country clear inside the time in the CIC* at Great Witchingham. Picture by Peter Nixon

Aisling Hayes 17, riding John Steadman’s four-year-old Loughehoe Starboy in his first cross-country at Fernhill Sport Horses Kilguilkey International Horse Trials in Co Cork, Ireland. “He doesn’t much like dressage but he completed a test for the first time and was a total rock star over his fences,” says Una Hayes.

Finally, Jonty’s daughter Mia sent us this picture of her and her father — his original green cross-country colours the inspiration for the #WearGreenForJonty campaign. Picture by Lucy Hall