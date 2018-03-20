Watch incredible paintings of the Cheltenham Festival come to life

The Cheltenham Festival is over for another year and to combat our withdrawal symptoms, we’re hankering after one of sporting artist Freddie Paske’s masterpieces of the action, knocked up at breakneck speed after each of the four big races last week (13-16 March 2018).

Working in collaboration with personalised map company Atlas & I, Freddy took on the ‘Cheltenham Challenge’ to capture the big winners at Prestbury Park using watercolours against a backdrop of vintage maps of the area.

Watch Freddy’s paintings come to life

Nico de Boinville and Altior clinching the Queen Mother Champion Chase for Nicky Henderson on Wednesday (14 March)



Paul Townend and Penhill winning the Stayers’ Hurdle for trainer Willie Mullins on Thursday (15 March)



The big win: champion jockey Richard Johnson takes the Gold Cup on Friday (16 March) with Native River for Dorset trainer Colin Tizzard

“I’ve worked with tight deadlines in stressful situations for the past seven years as a British army officer, so have relished the challenge,” says Freddie.

“It’s also been great having the fantastic response from everyone online. My work is known for it’s sense of urgency and capturing movement so the ‘Cheltenham Challenge’ is the perfect way to show this.

“So far everything has sold straight away so I am creating a number of personal commissions for people too. Atlas & I have just had to send me another 15 vintage maps…”

Freddy painted the 21x27cm pieces from his studio in Hampshire (which also happens to be in a stable yard), having been firmly glued to the ITV coverage.

His passion for painting was developed throughout his previous career with the British army, and in 2014 he exhibited and sold all his sketches from his tour to Afghanistan.

In 2017 he established residencies with the Household Cavalry, Tattersalls Auctioneers and The Jockey Club to create a body of work celebrating the horse.

