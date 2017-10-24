The Queen wins nearly £7m in racing prize-money: celebrate her highlights

Spotting The Queen at a race meeting is to witness Her Majesty at her most animated: eyes transfixed on her iconic purple, scarlet, gold and black colours, with her racing manager John Warren standing loyally by her side.

Her encyclopedic equestrian knowledge is no secret, and so it doesn’t come as a surprise to hear that new research by myracing.com has found that over the past 30 years as an owner, The Queen has won nearly £7million in winnings. Since 1988 her prize money has totalled £6,704,941, with 451 wins from 2,815 runs.

We pick some of her most most high profile successes on the racecourse through history:

Monaveen

Where? Fontwell Park

When? October, 1949

The story: The Irish-bred chaser was the first horse to run in The Queen’s colours. Owned by The Queen Mother and a then Princess Elizabeth, Monaveen made a first winning appearance for his new owners over 3¼ miles at Fontwell Park in October 1949, ridden by Fairlawne stable jockey Tony Grantham.

Aureole

Where? Epsom racecourse

When? June, 1953

The story: The whole nation was behind Aureole’s bid to win the Derby for the newly-crowned Queen in 1953. Inherited from her father, Aureole finished second to Pinza — but went on to become a leading stallion

Highclere

Where? Chantilly racecourse, France



When? June, 1974



The story: The Queen enjoyed tremendous Classic success in the 1970s thanks in part to Highclere — an outstanding mare who took both the 1000 guineas and French Oaks. “I don’t know many men in any walk of life with more energy than [The Queen’s racing manager] Lord Porchester, and it is entirely appropriate that all his hard work on The Queen’s behalf should be so rewarded by the deeds of a filly named after his family home and stud,” it was reported in Horse & Hound at the time.



Dunfermline

Where? Epsom racecourse

When? June 1977

The story: The Queen’s Silver Jubilee year was marked with winning the Oaks at Epsom. “Hats off for The Queen! For the horse world there could hardly have been a happier way to mark the Silver Jubilee than to see The Queen win one of the great classics of the Flat racing season. Dunfermline’s glory in the Oaks could not have been more popular,” it was reported in Horse & Hound at the time.

Carlton House

Where? Epsom racecourse

When? June, 2011



The story: All eyes were on Carlton House for the 2011 Derby — the 5-2 favourite who was widely expected to give The Queen her first victory in the race, but was instead beaten to an honourable third. “‘Could only finish third’ perhaps underestimates Carlton House’s performance,” wrote Marcus Armytage. “He certainly was not disgraced and though it will be no consolation to a bitterly disappointed Ryan Moore, the colt at least has the distinction of being the nearest of The Queen’s 10 runners to winning the Derby. Aureole, her first runner in the race at the end of Coronation week 58 years ago, may have finished second to Pinza, but he was beaten four lengths.”

Estimate

Where? Ascot racecourse

When? June 2013

The story: Estimate, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, fended off her rivals to take the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot for The Queen in 2013. “It may be a bit strong to describe The Queen as having ‘let her hair down’. But she threw off the constrictions of formality and the nation saw a different Queen during the race’s closing stages,” wrote Marcus Armytage. “Winning the feature race at her meeting — and becoming the first reigning monarch to do so — meant a huge amount to her. It must surely rank as one of, if not the, greatest moments in her 60 years as an owner-breeder.”

For all the latest racing news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday