Bananaman, Batman, and wait, is that a flying chicken…?

On Sunday (17 June) Bolesworth’s very own superheroes took some time out of their busy schedules fighting crime to team up with some of the country’s top young showjumpers for a thrill-a-minute relay race.

This class is always a highlight of the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show and this year’s contenders certainly didn’t disappoint. Superheroes, epic costumes and high-speed jumping — what’s not to love?

All our favourite characters were in action this year — Bananaman, Superman, Batman, all keen to display their superpowers in the saddle. And who could forget the tremendous flying chicken — AKA Jay Halim? We’re still wondering what his superpower might be.

But it was the Wonderwoman-Supergirl duo of Laura Renwick and Scarlett Lomax-Cox who were the stars of the show in the Archo Developments-sponsored competition.

Thirteen-year-old Scarlett and the gorgeous palomino Lillibet got the team off to a flying start with a corner-cutting round before she handed over the baton to Laura. The ever-speedy Essex rider brought one of her fastest rides, the 13-year-old mare VDL Groep Alitta, and soared round in the style of a true superhero. The winning time proved unbeatable.

Local rider Scarlett has more experienced jumping ponies to choose from, but she elected to ride “Lilly” who combines eventing, working hunter and dressage.

“I thought this would suit Lilly and Laura gave me a few tips,” she said.

1. Laura Renwick and Scarlett Lomax-Cox take the red ribbons, clear in 52.66sec

2. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s just Chloe Aston and Noora Von Bulow making a heroic bid to win, just 0.03sec behind the leaders

3. Michael Pender and Madeleine Kerrigan storm home with big smiles, third in 53.15sec

4. Bananaman as you’ve never seen him before — Matthew Sampson teams up with Sula Von Bulow to finish a very creditable fourth before heading back to 29 Acacia Road

5. Jess Dimmock and Isabelle Harris are the perfect crime-fighting and showjumping duo

6. Straight out of the Bat Cave and into Bolesworth — Trevor Breen and Jack Hewitt in action

7. Batman and his awesome sidekick Amelia Tredinnick

8. Our very own super-villain Will Edwards and Ted Holt show that The Joker and Captain America make the perfect team

9. Reece Oliver and Abigail Wicks — first class effort!

10. Lance Whitehouse and Isobella Saunders Cook in flying form

11. Louise Saywell and Eleanor Archibald prove to be perfect protagonists – just not quite fast enough to win

12. Jay Halim and Ryan De Sousa — nice try and top marks for costumes lads!

