Stars of the future? 5 fabulous foals ready to be snapped up

If you’re on the lookout for a possible future star, no matter which discipline you want to do, take a look at this selection of foals for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Stunning’

Expected height to mature at: 16.2hh

Gender: colt

Age: five months

Selling points: “This is a stunning dark brown colt foal with three fantastic paces for a serious competition rider. By the champion KWPN stallion Franklin, out of a KWPN Wynton mare, again a champion KWPN stallion now competing at international grand prix (GP). At the recent KWPN foal championship both the champion and reserve champion were by Franklin. This colt has been handled with care and has a wonderful temperament.”

View the advert

2. ‘Exciting’

Expected height to mature at: 16.2hh

Gender: filly

Age: four months

Selling points: “An exciting filly who has the look-at-me-factor and attitude. She has three fantastic paces — a big active walk and her trot and canter are both naturally uphill from a strong hock movement. She is very correct in her conformation and has a beautiful set on head and neck. Her pedigree has some of the greats, her sire is Royal Rubin, and Trenawin Lydian is on her dam’s side.”

View the advert

3. ‘Lovely filly’

Expected height to mature at: 16.2hh

Gender: filly

Age: three months

Selling points: “A lovely filly who is sure to have a career in the eventing and showing world. She is super correct with fantastic paces, a great walk and gallop. Her sire, the great young stallion Aveia has many exciting youngsters competing in all disciplines. Her dam has some super jumping lines from the respected and proven stallion Grannex.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Exceptionally well-bred’

Expected height to mature at: 16.2hh

Gender: colt

Age: one

Selling points: “This fantastic sports horse prospect has exceptional bloodlines. He is a Rasputin x Undercover, Emshorn AES registered colt. By Rasputin, (Laroche, Cavalier, Nurprimus), a KWPN Ster Preferent and AES licenced stallion who has competed successfully internationally at 1.30m and 1.40m out of an Elite Prok graded KWPN mare. This little man’s bloodlines read like a who’s who of the showjumping world. He is a charming foal with three balanced and expressive gaits and excellent performance bloodlines on both sides, making him a valuable asset to the sport as well as to future breeding. He is bred to perform and his full sister is currently in training with a grand prix dressage rider and is tipped for international stardom. He has three stunning paces with an uphill stride and strong front end. His conformation is correct. He will go far in any field due to his exceptional breeding, conformation, temperament and paces.”

View the advert

5. ‘The real deal’

Expected height to mature at: 16-17.2hh

Gender: colts/fillies

Age: 2017 foals

Selling points: “We have a selection of stunning 2017 foals which will be for sale at weaning in October. The dams are either traditional cobs between 14.2-15.1hh or a warmblood 16.2hh. The father is our 18.2hh Clydesdale stallion. These foals should mature to 16-17.2hh and they will have bone and movement to spare. They will have willing and obliging temperaments, and when mature they will carry heavier riders, make fabulous all-rounders or can be shown in maxi cob/heavyweight hunter classes. It’s not easy to find true heavy cobs over 15.2hh these days, but these are the real deal with plenty of wow-factor!”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way