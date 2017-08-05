Sit back and relax: perfect ‘plods’ you need to get your hands on

If you are on the lookout for a safe horse to enjoy anything from hacking to competing, take a look at this selection of horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week that are happy to ‘plod’ if needs be.

1. ‘Super-fun confidence-giver’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This black cob-cross is a horse I owe a lot to for restoring my confidence over the past 12 months. Buttercup has previously driven, shown at club level in ridden, workers (working hunter) and jumping. For me she has been used for mainly hacking and endurance rides. She is a total gem in heavy traffic, in company or alone and has done a number of beach rides where she will be a plod or have a good canter. She does not need riding daily — a total schoolmistress and loves a one to one. She is lovely in the stable — the type you can trust your child with while she’s eating. I would love to see her go on and help another nervous mum. Good to box, shoe, clip, traffic, catch and so on.”

2. ‘Family fun cob’

Height: 14.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “This is a lovely quiet cob that is good in traffic. She hacks out alone or in company and has been on beach rides. She recently started doing flat work and makes a lovely outline. She will also pop a small pole. She’s happy to plod along or has got an extra gear when asked. An ideal happy hacker.”

3. ‘Amateur’s dream’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This horse has it all and more. He has the most superb temperament with the most genuine and willing attitude to everything asked of him, yet at the same time is Mr Chilled and takes everything on with a laid back and couldn’t care less attitude. He is a horse with a cob brain put in a sporty body allowing him to excel across all disciplines. He will happily plod on the buckle and be a kick along, yet can up the gears and really be competitive with someone who wants to compete. He isn’t in the slightest bit sharp, doesn’t need daily riding to keep him same and is one of those happy horses who as long as he has food you wouldn’t know he was there! No vices and brilliant manners in and out of the stable. He is a brilliant hunter and has hunted for two seasons with a small lady rider and also recently field mastered. He is happy to go first or last, stands like a rock at meets, great with hounds, with jump any country. Always ridden in a snaffle whatever job he’s doing and never strong. This horse is one in a million.”

4. ‘Sweetest nature’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “This is a lovely, genuine gelding. Chunky is an Irish Sports Horse who has a kind eye and an even bigger heart. His temperament is what every owner wishes for — he is without doubt a real trier. Chunky has been slowly produced and hasn’t been rushed or pushed. He has taken part in all riding club activities with his breeder giving him an all round education and is happy doing all activities from showjumping to dressage and anything in between. He enjoys his jumping and has competed up to 1m with lots more scope to go on. He loved cross-country schooling and was happy jumping anything asked of him. He isn’t a sharp horse and doesn’t need daily riding to keep him sane — he would be happy ridden as little or as often as the rider wanted. Great to hack alone or in company, doesn’t get het up in open spaces, happy to plod on the buckle, will go first or last and great in all traffic!”

5. ‘Very easy’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “A really sweet mare that is very easy to look after in every respect. She has three nice paces, moves well and really loves to pop a fence too. She is safe and sensible on a hack and gives a lovely tune in the school. Good to box,shoe,clip and so on. Penny would suit a small lady or teenager coming off ponies. She needs a competent rider to get the best from her although she happily plods if not asked the questions. She is forward thinking but not strong. She would be a nice small event horse, a ladies’ dressage mount, or an enjoyable all-rounder as she makes a decent job of everything she tries.”

