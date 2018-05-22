A frisky Windsor Grey — and 5 more horsey moments you may have missed from the royal wedding

The eyes of the world were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the happy couple tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday (19 May 2018). All eyes, that is, except those belonging to equestrians.

Horse & Hound takes a look back at the best horsey moments from the royal wedding…

1. The spicy grey

Well sat to the outrider on the sprightly Windsor Grey accompanying the newly-wed Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

2. The spell-binding Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Eagle-eyed viewers may have recognised the gleaming horses from the musical ride at the Royal Windsor Horse Show the previous week.

3. The Household Cavalry… Again

Because you can never have too many photos of the Household Cavalry — and we’re still feeling mesmerised by that sparkly tack.

4. The heroic police horses

Thames Valley Police’s mounted section were out and about, protecting the crowds and the happy couple. We know they’re trained for the job, but staying calm with those patriotic crowds spilling onto every street in Windsor would push the calmest of horses to the limits.

5. Star rider spotting

Is that top British eventer Harry Meade accidentally photobombing George and Amal Clooney? (Answer: yes, it is)

6. Talking of riders…

Zara Tindall makes a seamless transition from jodhpur-clad four-star eventer to glamorous wedding guest, accompanied by her husband Mike

And the (equestrian) celeb-spotting didn’t stop there, with Olympic eventer Laura Tomlinson and her England polo-playing husband Mark…

…Princess Anne…

…polo player Nacho Figueras…

And of course the ultimate equestrian hero: The Queen (who we imagine would have been keeping a keen eye on the equine stars of the day…)

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday

This week’s issue (17 May 2018) features a full report from Royal Windsor Horse Show, including all the showing, showjumping and dressage action. We go behind the scenes with the Household Cavalry, plus check out our interview with Irish eventer Padraig McCarth