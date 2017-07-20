Is this the most idyllic dressage yard in Britain?

With husband-and-wife dressage duo Richard and Gill Davison both riding at the top level and their sons competing in showjumping, Horse & Hound looks around the family’s multi-discipline yard in Staffordshire
Richard jumps Elgento in the outdoor school. “We deliberately had different surfaces put down in the indoor and outdoor arenas,” explains Richard. “The indoor has a waxed Martin Collins surface to keep the dust levels down, whereas the outdoor has an Andrews Bowen surface that is only lightly waxed to allow the jumper’s hooves to slide after landing from a fence”
Credit: Peter Nixon