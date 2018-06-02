If you’ve got a penchant for ‘blondes’, take a look at these palominos horses and ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16hh

Age: three

Gender: filly

Selling points: “This homebred mare has been very well handled. She is out of a warmblood and by Kambarbay, the Akhal Teke stallion. She has the metallic coat of the breed and is ready to start being backed. She has a lovely, friendly nature and she’s easy, uncomplicated, has no vices and has never had to see a vet.”

2. ‘Mother’s dream’

Height: 9hh

Age: 18

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Rolo’ is a very loving and genuine Shetland. He has been there and done it all and will show any aged child the ropes, always keeping them safe. He can be ridden on or off the lead-rein and is also trained in harness. He is easy to do with absolutely everything and just stands there and falls asleep. He is good to lunge and enjoys flatwork and jumping. He never gets fizzy or over-excited and is never strong — he is snaffle mouthed at all times. He hacks out alone and in company and lives in or out. He has no vices.”

3. ‘Beautiful’

Height: 15hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This Welsh section D is beautiful, but needs a strong, confident rider. ‘Loxy’ was bought with very little education. We spent the first year hacking and past year working on her flatwork, however she can still be green. Loxy can jump, but needs a confident rider. She has had some time off but we are now bringing her back into work properly and are currently furthering her education. This is a very sweet mare who needs a one-to-one owner. Loxy is head strong but once you have her she is a super-willing horse. Loxy had a little fright while out hacking (details on request) — she never suffered injuries, but can be a little nappy. She does hack out in company with no issues.”

4. ‘Bags of potential’

Height: 148cm

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony is well schooled on the flat and loves to jump — he has bags of potential. This is a fun, sensitive pony looking for an experienced, competitive home. He needs a quietly confident rider with competition experience who wants to form a partnership with their mount and discover how far they can go.”

5. ‘Blank canvas’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: five

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This warmblood x thoroughbred mare is well-handled and socialised, well-mannered and has a very sweet personality. She is good with the farrier, to travel alone or in company, and lives in or out. She was awarded a higher first premium at BEF Futurity as a three-year-old and was placed first in the in-hand riding horse class at the Royal Three Counties Show that year too. She has been lunged, long reined, loose jumped, backed and been on a handful of short hacks. She has never put a foot wrong and is a very quick learner.”

6. ‘A dream horse’

Height: 15.1hh

Age: five

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Hope’ works beautifully on the flat and is a comfortable, easy ride. She has done dressage, showjumping and has been cross-country schooling. She is extremely honest and genuine and always tries her best to please. She is snaffle mouthed and doesn’t get strong or fizzy. Hope has got the most fabulous temperament — she loves people and would stand all day to be brushed and fussed. She hasn’t got a bad bone in her body. Hope is a real head turner and is now ready for someone to bring her on and have lots of fun with. She hacks out alone and in company and is good to catch, box, bath, shoe and clip. No vices and no lumps, bumps or sarcoids. She lives in or out.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way