6 of the best videos from Olympia Horse Show

Excitement is ramping up for this month’s Olympia Horse Show (12-18 December 2017), and what better way to celebrate than to kick back and watch our pick of videos from the Christmas spectacular?

Olympia Horse Show videos

1. From bare hall to equestrian extravaganza — in just 1 minute 47 seconds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGTfysIQ2vE

As 12 December looms, so does the prospect of the sound of horseshoes in central London, horseboxes creeping along Kensington High Street — and an equestrian extravaganza coming to central London. It’s some feat turning Olympia into a venue ready to host seven days of top sporting action.

2. A blast from the past…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lj_lC_XEQLE

Military uniform, a distinct lack of hats and women riding side saddle — things looked a little different at Olympia in 1922.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8_6nFedV6o

We imagine that anyone tackling the Olympia puissance this year (Thursday 14 December 2017), will be studying Nick Skelton’s 1978 puissance round with military precision, when he broke the record aboard Lastic, jumping 7ft 7 5/16in (2.32m).

4. Record-breaking action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lH1eobbZLsU

At Olympia 2014, Valegro beat his own world record to achieve the highest-ever recorded grand prix freestyle dressage score: 93.4%. “He owes us nothing, he is loved by everybody here, he is loved by everybody in British dressage — it is just so touching that he will be retired here and loved by all of us,” said Carl Hester.

5. Hankies at the ready

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SIiSkpqRzc

Just two years later is was time to say goodbye to the record-breaking dressage star, in a tear-jerking farewell ceremony at the show.

6. Get excited for the 2017 show…

Top-class sport, pint-sized Shetlands and the chance to belt out The First Noel are all at the top of our agenda for the show — but we’re also pretty pumped for the spell-binding demonstrations, including the The Metropolitan Police Activity Ride. Who isn’t impressed by horses jumping through fire?

