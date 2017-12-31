‘Nothing is impossible’: meet the rider who has realised her dreams despite paralysis

Despite being paralysed in both legs, Sarah Price’s determination has meant that she has been excelling with the Pony Club and in the dressage arena in 2017

“I used to be a very keen member of Wheatland Hunt branch of The Pony Club. I loved rallies, competing, camp — everything.

“In 2014 I became unwell, meaning I was not able to carry on competing or even riding most days, and in 2016 I became paralysed in both legs due to progression of a neurological condition. As I was unsure if I would ever improve, or continue to deteriorate, I decided I needed to ride as I missed it so much.

“At first, I would be lucky to manage more than one lap without crying in pain, but I was determined to carry on and build up to riding for longer and introducing faster paces. With a lot of hard work, I was able to go hacking, do proper schooling sessions and pole work, having a lot of fun with my superstar horse Darcy. He is one in a million and he took to me riding with no leg aids so well, you wouldn’t know it was new to him — I am so lucky.

“I decided that I wanted to get back to Pony Club and competing, so with lots of hard work and help, we managed to go out to hire some arenas before entering my first Pony Club rally in over two years. We then managed our first dressage test in years and I left feeling very excited for the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) regionals with Perry RDA.

“Sadly, however, Darcy was not quite right in the run-up but I was very kindly given the ride on Perry’s Bear who was a superstar, and we qualified for the national championships in both classes. I sadly ended up in hospital after further progression caused loss of use in my arm meaning that I couldn’t go, although I have ridden since with one arm, which was tricky, but I did it!

“I may be too unwell to ride at the moment, but I know that I can achieve so much with determination and of course Darcy, and hopefully in 2018 we will both be well enough to start doing what we love again.

“I really couldn’t ask for a more wonderful horse, he can make even the worst of days better with some slobbery love. Thank you to everyone at the yard and Perry RDA for being so supportive and reminding me that nothing is impossible.”

