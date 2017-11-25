Hidden in the heart of London: visit the mounted police’s Narnia-style yard

Tucked right in the heart of the capital is the Mounted Branch of the City of London Police. St Paul’s Cathedral is just a few hundred yards away, office blocks tower overheard and Londoners and tourists spill out of coffee shops. We take a sneak peek behind the scenes...
Don’t miss the full feature about the Mounted Branch of the City of London Police in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine
Narnia-style: the stables can be found tucked down a side street in the City of London
Morning feeds kick off on the yard — which consists of nine stables and several tack rooms — at 7am
Credit: Lucy Merrell
At 7.30am, other yard duties such as mucking out, grooming, clipping and bathing get underway
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Typically the horses work six days in the city before making the 90-minute journey to Bushy Park, on the outskirts of London, for some R&R
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Officers embark on a 16-week equitation course, which covers all aspects of the job from the care of the horse and stable management to specific police training
Credit: Lucy Merrell
The horses are fed again at 12pm and then have their evening feed at 4pm, before lights off at 5.30pm
Training a new horse for the job takes at least 18 months — and is an instense project
Irish draught-types are the preferred type of horse — but Eloise Mayhead, who is in charge of finding suitable horses, will consider other breeds
Credit: Lucy Merrell
‘It’s a novelty having horses in the centre of London and so both Londoners and tourists ask for a photograph, and then you start a conversation,’ says Sergeant Nicola Allen. ‘They then become our eyes and ears’
Credit: Lucy Merrell
The branded lorry is the only giveaway that there might be horses nearby, despite being in the centre of the capital
Credit: Lucy Merrell
The colour and sex of the horses don’t matter, but the lowest height is usually 16.2hh because the horses need to be imposing
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Ready for the job: every day is different and the horses don’t just pound the square mile. Their work can include public disorder situations, as well as engaging with the local community
Credit: Lucy Merrell