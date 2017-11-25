Hidden in the heart of London: visit the mounted police’s Narnia-style yard

Tucked right in the heart of the capital is the Mounted Branch of the City of London Police. St Paul’s Cathedral is just a few hundred yards away, office blocks tower overheard and Londoners and tourists spill out of coffee shops. We take a sneak peek behind the scenes...



1 /12 Narnia-style: the stables can be found tucked down a side street in the City of London

2 /12 Morning feeds kick off on the yard — which consists of nine stables and several tack rooms — at 7am Credit: Lucy Merrell

3 /12 At 7.30am, other yard duties such as mucking out, grooming, clipping and bathing get underway Credit: Lucy Merrell

4 /12 Typically the horses work six days in the city before making the 90-minute journey to Bushy Park, on the outskirts of London, for some R&R Credit: Lucy Merrell

5 /12 Officers embark on a 16-week equitation course, which covers all aspects of the job from the care of the horse and stable management to specific police training Credit: Lucy Merrell

6 /12 The horses are fed again at 12pm and then have their evening feed at 4pm, before lights off at 5.30pm

7 /12 Training a new horse for the job takes at least 18 months — and is an instense project

8 /12 Irish draught-types are the preferred type of horse — but Eloise Mayhead, who is in charge of finding suitable horses, will consider other breeds Credit: Lucy Merrell

9 /12 ‘It’s a novelty having horses in the centre of London and so both Londoners and tourists ask for a photograph, and then you start a conversation,’ says Sergeant Nicola Allen. ‘They then become our eyes and ears’ Credit: Lucy Merrell

10 /12 The branded lorry is the only giveaway that there might be horses nearby, despite being in the centre of the capital Credit: Lucy Merrell

11 /12 The colour and sex of the horses don’t matter, but the lowest height is usually 16.2hh because the horses need to be imposing Credit: Lucy Merrell