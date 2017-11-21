Jason Derulo: the most unexpected racehorse owner?

Picture a racehorse owner, and someone dressed in a shirt and tie might spring to mind. Or perhaps dressed down in a pair of Dubarrys when they’re visiting their horse on the yard. So when American pop sensation Jason Derulo was spotted at Australian trainer Gai Waterhouse’s yard last month (12 October) donning a sleeveless denim jacket, gold medallion and ripped jeans, you may have double took.

The ‘Riding Solo’ singer visited Gai’s Tulloch Lodge, based at the epicentre of Australian racing at Sydney’s Randwick racetrack, having been gifted a horse by the trainer.

Delighted to have @jasonderulo at the stables & even more thrilled to have him as a part-owner 💕Come to @royalrandwick SAT to see him live 🎤#TheEverest A post shared by Gai Waterhouse (@gai_waterhouse) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

“Delighted to have @jasonderulo at the stables and even more thrilled to have him as a part-owner,” Gai wrote underneath her post.

During a Facebook Live, the 28-year-old singer said he was planning on calling the horse Tip Toe, after one of his new songs.

“Gai Waterhouse — a massive, massive trainer, the best in the world I hear — gave me a gift and I think it’s a wonderful gift because it’s so out of the ordinary. So I got to say it’s an amazing late birthday gift,” he said.

“I own the horse with others as well but yeah I’m a horse owner now. It’s Tip Toe. I’m playing with the name, I’m not sure if it’s like the final name.” Another name in the mix is ‘Talk Derby to Me’…

Afternoon stables with a twist! #jasonderulo #theeverest #royalrandwick A post shared by Harry Bailey (@bailey.harry) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

The daughter of legendary Australian trainer TJ Smith, Gai was granted her trainers’ licence and took control of Tulloch Lodge in 1992.

Her 100th Group One win came in 2010 with Herculian Prince in the Metropolitan Handicap (at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York) and she equalled her late father’s record for the most Golden Slipper winners (Rosehill Gardens racecourse, Sydney) in 2015, with Gai training her sixth winner in the race with champion colt Vancouver.

