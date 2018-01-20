If you’re looking for a horse or pony on a limited budget, take a look at this selection of horses and ponies for sale under £1,000 on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Superb’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: 21

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This special horse that has done it all is now looking for a quieter way of life of regular light hacking. She hacks out alone or in company and is good in traffic. She has the sweetest temperament in every way and is a good doer. Currently in work and fit.”

View the advert

2. ‘Beautiful’

Height: 15hh

Age: seven

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare has mostly hunted in Ireland and is a really enjoyable hack both alone and in company. She is very good in heavy traffic and isn’t silly or spooky. She is quite forward going and responsive but not strong. She would be ideal for someone who just wants to hack out and be safe. She has never been schooled and due to her being diagnosed with ringbone, I am looking for a kind, loving, hacking home that will appreciate a perfectly mannered, easy going, loving mare with absolutely no vices or hang ups. She is laid back on her own and with other horses. She is a good doer and cheap to run as she lives out.”

View the advert

3. ‘Tony the pony’

Height: 12.2hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “We have owned Tony since she was a yearling. She was broken in as a five-year-old and has been used as a shepherding pony since. She has been ridden occasionally by my daughter on the lead-rein but is not a novice ride. She hacks out alone or in company and will go first or last. She loads and travels well and is good for the farrier. Tony is currently being schooled and is jumping 2”9’. This willing pony loves her work and would make a fantastic hunter or jumper for a small adult or confident child.”

View the advert

4. ‘Amazing’

Height: 12hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “We have owned this super star pony for the past two years and he has taught all the children on the livery yard to ride. He is the perfect tot’s pony; always impeccably behaved while being handled in and out of the stable. He will tie up all day and tolerate children all around his body — he loves to be groomed and pampered for hours on end. He can be trusted around little people and dogs, and has never kicked or bitten even when being fed treats — he is polite and gentle. He lets the children tack him up and ride around the school and with a more capable child he will also jump. He is a lovely lead-rein pony. He has taught my daughter to ride from under three-years-old but she has now outgrown him. He’s done Pony Club activities, local shows and fancy dress. He does have some specific health issues that we have managed for the two years we have owned him, and they have not hindered his purpose as the dream first pony. ”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



5. ‘Very sweet’

Height: 13.1hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony has the sweetest temperament and is a cheeky little chappy who loves attention. He’s good to lead, load, trim, hack out, jump, school and mow the lawn. He will live in or out, but prefers being outside for the majority of the time. Unfortunately Paolo has started bucking so he is being sold as a project to a competent child or professional to produce. I think it stems from when he had a sore back — he has been treated by a chiropractor but the habit has stuck. This is a very sad sale because he’s part of the family but I’d like him to go to a home with somebody who can have some fun with him.”

View the advert

6. ‘Eager to learn’

Height: 13hh

Age: three

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Hobnob is a Welsh section C with a lovely temperament. He is very friendly and is eager to learn. He is comfortable with lots of people being around him, is good in traffic, great with the farrier and is up to date on all his jabs. Unfortunately due to moving overseas we cannot continue on with him, so are looking for a good home where he can be broken in and grow to be great all-rounder.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way