Is this taking matchy-matchy too far? You decide…

Sometimes matching your outfit with your horse’s just isn’t enough. These horse-lovers have taken matchy-matchy to the next level by owning identical pets, and in one case, even their vehicle. Prepare to be amazed…
“Spot the spottie! Broomells Sun Up aka Tigger in between my Harlequin Great Danes, Frodo and Dooley, all dressed for a charity event”— Ronnie Jones
“Here is a photo of my two-and-a-half-year-old retriever mix, Oliver with the eight-year-old pony I am leasing, Dallas. We like to refer to them as ‘half brothers’ and they have had a great time bonding on hacks we take all over the county” — Stacey Parker
“My three-year-old Dalmation Joey and matching five-month-old Knabstrupper Vino” — Sam Andrews
“Here are my gorgeous matching furbabies. Charlie the Sprocker, Jazzy Bear my pony and Memphis the cat” — Laura Wheelton
“This is Ted and his family. He loves his cows and calves, and he is also my hunter and event horse” — Jane Reid
“This is my six-year-old daughter Chloe with her Dartmoor Bracken and Labrador Millie” — Cerys Evans
“We have had a few comments while out eventing this year about us all matching — even my car and trailer!” — Becky King
Haylie Rudgley’s miniature Sheltand Miki matches labradoodle Macy
“This is my horse Poacher (Poe) and my dog Sammy” — Georgie Lucas
“This is two-year-old World Horse Welfare Victor and his stable puppy Poppy” — Beth Joule
“Here’s my 14.2hh warmblood pony by Negro called Londonn and my German Pinscher Ronald” — Lauren Essex
“How about all three of us matching?” — Dolores Ruth
“This is me, my appaloosa Warrior and my Dalmatian Loki” — Rebecca Scargill